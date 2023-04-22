A smart kid in the market got the attention of thousands on TikTok after she danced so well to music from a Bluetooth speaker

Wearing oversized slippers, she made cool hand moves many have come to associate with TikTokers

Many social media users who watched her video said they would love to meet the kid because of her creative dance steps

A beautiful lady, @cloud_berry01, who is a dancer, made a video of a little girl in a market dancing to the sound from her Bluetooth speaker.

In the clip that has attracted massive comments, the lady tapped the girl's shoulder for her to look at the camera. The girl interpreted the prompt well and got dancing.

The kid's moves surprised many people online. Photo source: @cloud_berry01

Source: TikTok

Market kid with cool moves

The lady told people online that the girl's moves were amazing. Many people said that the market girl danced too well for a stranger.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Some TikTokers believed the kid must have been trained on the moves before the camera came on.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 900 comments with more than 90,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

entertainment said:

"Her slippers no allow me to watch the video I dont know why girls like boys tinx."

don ome na dollars said:

"Tee dollars come and see your sis this sound is very emotional."

preciousomimi24 said:

"She understood the assignment."

I'm Btc Wisdom said:

"U teach her the dance first test there abeg."

Stephiee said:

"She dance pass me."

johnjoshua639 said:

"I like this girl she's good."

Miss side dimple said:

"You make me remember odogwumara today , may his gentle soul continue to rest in perfect peace. I love him but God loves him."

Prince sijuade said:

"Happiness is free, just free ur mind."

blackson472 said:

"Una don use this Mara trend well well ooh."

socrate_classified said:

"U guys shld look for her for me…I have something for her."

Ezra Daniel Longh said:

"T dollar u need to raise her up to keep mara in endless joy."

Kid danced at party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video shared by a talented Nigerian guitarist, @mastertunez, showed the moment a girl vibed hard to his performance at a party.

In the clip, the man strummed his guitar while the girl danced along. He focused on only her as they both became co-performers to entertain party guests.

Teacher danced with her students

In similar news, a young lady, @yamass_5, working as a school teacher, shared a very funny video of her and her kids dancing in class.

In the video, she put on a popular TikTok song fashioned after Chris Brown's Under the Influence song.

Source: Legit.ng