An astonishing story of a woman who married for the first time at 68 has gone viral on Instagram

In the video, the woman could be seen preparing for her wedding ceremony

In another clip, her face has been made up, and she looks ready in a resplendent white wedding gown, posing for some photos

A Nigerian woman who found her life partner at the age of 68 years has got many people talking.

In the video, the woman looked happy as she dressed for the occasion as a bride.

Woman finds her partner after 68 years. Photo credit: @tundednut Source: Instagram

So many moments were captured in the short video that showed when she was putting on make-up and then when she held onto a red flower while taking photos.

Dresses for the occasion

The masterful make-up lightened up her face and gave her a good look, and she posed for the camera, showing that she was finally honored to find her missing rib.

Many social media users expressed shock that finding a groom at that age was possible.

As of publishing this report, the video has gathered 50,000 likes with hundreds of comments on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@ijeshaijeoma reacted:

"Forget what independent women are saying. Marriage is still one of the biggest achievements for Women."

@dr_godwin said:

"Sisters No time is too late to get married, continue to ignore your dm messages, continue to dey get mood swings whenever man calls you... There's hope for you auntie. Please no Vex I'm saying respectfully."

@shella_alande wrote:

"If you're seeing this, you will get married and you will have children and your marriage will last forever! If you believe claim it."

@deskey_p commented:

"God please no give me my own blessing at old age in Jesus name Amen."

Source: Legit.ng