A young girl has finally been released from detention after she was arrested for being in possession of a towel

It was gathered that the towel in question was stolen by her boyfriend who brought it to her house and abandoned it there

Following this sad incident, a kind Nigerian man heard about her situation and decided to step into the case

A 21-year-old girl, Chiamaka Okwuegbunam, has finally been released after spending about five months in jail.

Chiamaka, who's seven months pregnant, was arrested by men of the Nigerian Police force after a stolen towel was found in her possession.

Pregnant Nigerian lady spends 5 months in prison Photo credit: @Harrison Gwamnishu

Source: Instagram

When probed, Chiamaka however confessed that it was her boyfriend who stole the towel and brought it to her house.

Popular philanthropist, Harrison Gwamnishu, shared the story on Instagram after the girl was bailed with the sum of N200,000.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Speaking to Harrison after her release, Harrison said:

"It was my boyfriend that collected the towel. He collected it and kept it in my house. New towel. When the vigilante people came to our compound with the owner of the towel, they saw it and took me to police.

"Nobody came to the police station to come and bail me. They took me to court. I want to do hairdressing."

Social media reactions

Adorhrah said:

"Towel? Nigeria u can do better now. Towel Towel Towel for Christ sake."

Madonna_chinwa said:

"God punish whoever that did this, jailed someone because of ordinary wey dem don use for 29yrs make una no make me vex oo. Thank you Harrison. Chukwu gozie gi odogwu."

Ubifranklinofficial reacted:

"Towel? Wow."

_the.oniru noted:

"This one is for people wey dey steal towel from hotel."

Mercypee_austin said:

"Your boyfriend, see ur mouth, u for old for that jail, nonsense."

Appleperp noted:

"Did u say Towel?towel kwa. God Abeg ooo. Which kind wickedness is dat?"

Nadismayana added:

"Wait she no steal towel o. Okay wait let’s assume say she steal towel, na why una keep am for prison with belle and people are stealing billions killing people intentionally and getting away with it."

Itz_suredaddy_official added:

"Person use money arrest person cause of towel. What kinda penny wise pound foolish wickedness is that. Mtchew."

Watch the video below:

19-year-old girl bags scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that it is a sad reality that many young people are held in prisons over varying offences. A young Nigerian lady still in her teenage years suffered the fate of being remanded in prison.

Fortunately, she finished her West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams before going into custody. Thankfully, some well-meaning Nigerians, under the auspices of Harrison Gwamnishu, did not leave her case to fate and decided to help in all ways possible to secure her earliest release.

When she was released, she was asked if she wanted to further her education or learn a trade. She said she wanted to return to school since her WAEC result was good enough to secure her admission to a tertiary institution. One of her benefactors promised to sponsor her undergraduate studies from the 100 Level to graduation.

Source: Legit.ng