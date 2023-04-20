Popular Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing unknowingly broke the heart of a young man who was in love with her

In a post on her page, the actress shared the comment of a man who revealed that he hung photos of her in his bedroom and sitting room

The actress, her man, as well as netizens has a great time making fun of her heartbroken and disappointed hopeful crush

A fan with a huge crush on Nkechi Blessing got heartbroken and had to focus elsewhere after the actress introduced her new man, Xxssive.

In a post on her page, the actress shared the comment of the man identified as Rollacosta, where he revealed that he hung photos of Nkechi in his sitting room and bedroom.

Nkechi Blessing makes fun of crush Photo credit: @nkechi_blessing_sunday

Source: Instagram

He added that people made fun of him, and he had hoped to meet the actress in person until she revealed her boyfriend, Xxssive.

The heartbroken Rollacosta had to remove the actress' photos since she belonged to another man, and he ended his confession by asking what made Nkechi fall for her man.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In reply to him, the actress, who always gives her take on issues online, made fun of him, telling him not to cry. Her boyfriend also did the same in the comment section.

Nkechi wrote:

"Chaii Eaya….Sorry don’t cry."

Xxssive reacted with:

"Chia I feel ur pain sorry don’t cry. Start to hang another person picture Thank u for u understanding. Yours faithfully. Signed management. Date 20/04/2023."

See the post below:

Reactions to Nkechi's post

i_am_mide24:

"It’s the caption for me"

emmy_sainte:

"Someone should tell him that Blessing CEO is still single ooo dou she's in kirikiri prison."

donald2bam:

"Na to go Hang my crush picture for my house "

joymichealventure:

"Abasi leave person wife alone try next door."

fierce_treasure:

"Why you no sho@t shot since o sorry don't cry."

a.cup.of.samuel:

"Xxxssive for your mind. The rejected stone fit be corner stone."

official_anita_gram:

"Xxssive this one go dun swear for you tire e pain am."

opeyemiairat:

"Truth be told NBX is truly a very pretty woman ."

Nkechi Blessing plays couple's game with her lover

The popular Nollywood actress and her man gave couple goals with a game they played on her page.

Nkechi Blessing played a couple's challenge with her man, where they had to point out who does the most or least in the relationship.

Questions like who takes the most time to dress up, said I love you first, and apologises after a fight were among the few asked in the game.

Source: Legit.ng