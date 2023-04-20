A video of a Nigerian hairdresser punishing her female apprentices has gone viral on social media

In the video shared via TikTok app, the apprentices were spotted in their uniforms kneeling on the road

Social media users have reacted differently to the video with many criticizing the method of punishment

A female boss recently decided to take action against her apprentices whom she described as 'stubborn'.

In a video posted via her official account @hairbymammiefred on TikTok, she asked all of them to go out of the shop and kneel on the road.

Hairdresser punishes female apprentices Photo credit: @hairbymammiefred

Source: TikTok

The trending clip showed the young ladies in their work uniforms kneeling under the sun as punishment for being stubborn.

Mixed reactions have however trailed the video as some netizens kicked against such kind of training and tagged it 'old school'.

Others pointed out that the girls were on the road and risked being knocked down by a vehicle.

Social media reactions

@modupngorgp said:

"Should you put their lives at risk because you want to punish them? They could be runover by a vehicle or okada."

@fortunately4me stated:

"I don’t buy the idea of kneeling at express just my own point though."

@samuelblessing472 reacted:

"Dem still do me like this oo I no feel bad oo because my madam dey nice and I love her so much."

@motuntayooluwadam reacted:

"Nah so my boss they do but nah house I straight anytime she asked me too do this."

@bignamegladys7 noted:

"People serious girlfriend. Thank God my madam was nice. She never did this to any of us."

@bigvikky07 said:

"This oyin make she dey there till tomorrow she no dey hear word."

@gistall32 reacted:

"You're just wicked. If I nor fit block you for road beat nonsense commot for ur body after dis hmmm."

@ademide7890 said:

"This is reason why I don’t like to Dey learn from someone, they will treating their student like a slave."

@bellapounds04 added:

"All this madam don dey do pass Thier self ooo you give me punishment for road I kneel down, you con dey video me put for social media."

Watch the video below:

