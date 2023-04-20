A fan has taken her love for BBNaija reality star Sheggz and Bella to another level as she recently did the unexpected

A trending video showed the moment the lady who is a 'Shella' shipper travelled from Sweden to Lake Como to inspect Sheggz and Bella's future wedding venue

The lady's action has sparked mixed reactions, while some netizens applauded her, others described her as jobless

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) fans are known to go to any length to express their love for their favourite reality stars, and a lady identified as Moniaspicy was no exception.

The lady, a big Sheggz and Bella (Shella) shipper, travelled from Sweden to Lake Como to inspect the couple's future wedding venue.

A big fan of Bella and Sheggz shared a video of Lake Como. Credit: @sheggzolusemo @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, she also put up a video of the surroundings, showing the stunning view of the lake and hills.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

This comes after Sheggz had in 2022 revealed he was going to marry Bella at Lake Como, Italy.

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

jennifernnabuife68:

"Jobless youth."

phariedahhh___:

"Jokes aside I can't say because I'm stanning you I should travel from one country to another one all in the name of stanship is not as if you'll give me money or do anything for me..anyways na she get her money make she use am do whatever she like...( But what if shegzz was just joking)."

tabdivasworld:

"If it is their fav someone went all the way for, he/she wont be seen as jobless but because it is Sheggz and bella, the person automatically becomes jobless. Not everyone is as poor as you are, because you cant afford to take a vacation doesn't mean others can't. Get busy, stop begging for giveaways, get a job so you can afford to enjoy your life."

the_reallens:

"Single ladies be doing the most no wonder they stay on big love space for over 12hrs hyping people they have never met. BBN fans nawaooo."

kilali_godwin:

"Some people really have time sha ."

soft_steph_30:

"The venue is beautiful shall❤️❤️."

tjhay97':

"If joblessness was a person."

unapologeticaly_a_queen:

"Clout or ment. Definitely one of those."

Sheggz opens up on how Bella refused to sleepover at his place

Bella and Sheggz, who found love during their stay in the Big Brother house, managed to keep their relationship after the show.

In a live chat with fans, Sheggz spoke about renting an apartment in Ikoyi after he learned from Phyna that Bella's residence was located there.

He also spoke about how he and a vendor planned a surprise for Bella in October 2022 and kept it all a secret.

Sheggz, who is also a footballer, revealed how Bella refused to sleep over at his place because she was still scared of her mum.

Source: Legit.ng