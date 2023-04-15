A young Nigerian girl has become an internet sensation following her great arithmetic knowledge

Fatima Adamu Maikusa has set a path for other young brilliant Nigerians to follow with her exceptional record in mathematics

The young Fatima has won seven international medals in mathematics and aspires to be a computer programmer at Harvard University, in the nearest future, "God willing" she stated

15-year-old Fatima Adamu Maikusa has set an exceptional record after winning seven Mathematics medals in different competitions across the world.

Fatima, who has become a role model to many girls, started displaying her mathematical strength at the age of nine, a report by Daily Trust confirmed.

15-year-old Fatima won seven Mathematics medals in different competitions across the world. Photo credit: Joe Igbokwe

Source: Facebook

How Fatima was discovered? inspirations, aspirations and experience so far, revealed

Fatima who hails from Gombe State, Nigeria, is currently an SSS 3 student at the Nigerian Tulip International School (NTIC) Kano, Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In an interview with Daily Trust Saturday, she speaks about her inspirations, aspirations and experience so far, having won seven international medals in mathematics.

Fatima revealed Mathematics was one of the easiest subjects and she enjoys it.

She noted that the Olympiad camps that she went through during her junior and senior classes improved her mathematical skills, adding informatics classes and also participating in mathematics camps, helped her a lot.

"I have really loved math since my primary school days. I think it is because it’s one of the easiest subjects and I enjoy it.

"Definitely, if you do not know how to do something, you say it’s hard and you get frustrated and hate it.

Maybe they don’t get to see the other side of it. They are seeing the difficult side," she said

I don't have extra tutors at home, Fatima reveals

Speaking further, Fatima revealed she was not taught math in school and she does not have extra tutors at home while noting that it's a natural thing for her.

Competitions I won, Fatima opens up

Fatima disclosed her experience while participating in competitions she won, some were difficult and some were fun.

She stated thus:

"Some of them were difficult but then, we passed. It was nice being on the stage, I felt like I had achieved something already. It was fun.

"I was kind of nervous initially but I wanted to win those medals because I want to go to Harvard University and they said I really need to do so, as part of my requirements.

"I felt so happy. At some point, I saw the victory coming but to a larger extent, I wasn’t seeing myself coming out victorious. It was a surprise."

Meanwhile, for Fatima, her parents, teachers and all the successful people who have made it in life, are her role models.

My future aspirations, Fatima reveals

Speaking further on her future aspiration, the 15-year-old genius said,

"I want to be a computer programmer at Harvard University, God willing.

"Yes, I love it. I want to break records and also contribute by making inventions, solve problems, especially those related to depletion of the ozone layer, global warming and other issues that can help ease the problems of humans."

Video of a boy with great mathematics skills

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young boy showed great arithmetic skills and went viral on TikTok.

In a video posted on the platform, the boy was not using a calculator, but he was able to provide answers to questions thrown at him.

Many people called for the boy to be supported in his educational pursuit.

Source: Legit.ng