A Nigerian man has caused a frenzy on popular app, Twitter, after revealing how he met his beautiful lover

According to him, he always had the feeling that he would end up with a lady named 'Aramide'

In his quest for true love, he went on Instagram and sent messages to the first four people bearing Aramide

A Nigerian man, Ademola Abass, has narrated how he found the love of his life on Instagram.

Ademola said his instinct told him that his soulmate would be a woman bearing the name 'Aramide'.

Nigerian man finds love on Instagram Photo credit: @Ademola Abass

Source: Twitter

Keen on obeying his inner voice, Ademola launched a search on Instagram for ladies bearing the name Aramide.

He sent messages to the first recommended four results, and his current partner was the first to respond.

They began talking until they both fell deeply in love with each other and became an item.

Ademola narrated on Twitter:

"I have always known that I will end up with someone named ‘Aramide’. So I searched for ‘Aramide’ on IG one faithful evening, sent a DM to the first 4 recommended results and she was the first to respond. The others responded later but E don late."

Social media reactions

Mitchie Atawewe said:

"Lmaoo nobody fit ever think my name, my grandfather do this one."

Sir Bami commented:

"My brother. Na luck you get. Na so me too searched for Ruth thinking say I wan serious with my life. Since 2016, Ruth kept me hanging till I move on. It's well."

Thomas Sera commented:

"How did you know you would end up with someone named Aramide need to search my own tonight."

Dona Lorena reacted:

"This is amazing! I need to start answering my DMs. Lol Congratulations to you both, what a story."

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng