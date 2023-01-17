A 29-year-old Nigerian female lawyer is in need of a life partner and has highlighted her conditions for potential applicants

The slim Abuja-based lady who earns about half a million monthly stated that she speaks three languages

The single lady desires a man with a decent job, a good sense of humour and also taller than she is

An Abuja-based Nigerian lady has openly launched a search for a soulmate who will match her specifications.

Muslim Matchmaking platform @Halal_Match shared the lady's details as well as her conditions for interested men on Twitter.

@Halal_Match stated that the lady who eanrs about half a million is a slim dark-skinned lawyer who is 5'6 in height, speaks three languages and wears medicated glasses.

The young lady who hails from Adamawa state wants a Muslim man who has a decent job in Abuja as well as a goo sense of humour.

The page also added that she wants a man taller than she is and would appreciate someone who is multilingua.

The lady added that she is available for a date this weekend, showcasing her readiness to be off the singles' market as soon as possible.

Interested persons are expected to reach out ot her via an email attached to the tweet.

See their tweet below:

Social media reactions

@Pharieydah_M said:

"Lmao how’s the inclusion of her monthly income a problem? Some even said it shows she’s proud but if it’s a guy, it won’t be perceived that way o. Sis pls do you, state what you want and you might just get it."

@manga9tee said:

"It's not about all this, how well do u know the Qur'an? how much do u know about Islam? do u put on Hijab or u are among those that walk half naked on the street in the name of fashion? These key questions to ask for any reasonable and interesting person."

@mudson6 said:

"Sister be calming down, it's unwise to be open about ur finances in a match making platform. It's will likely attract con men to you that you will regret meeting.

"I expect the admin to guide you as well!"

@i_am_keyfinder said:

"Even though you earn billions, this shouldn’t be included in your profile when searching for soulmates, a little bit proud might just be the reason why you haven’t see the real soulmates. Humble urself first and pray to Allah.

"What Allah cannot do does not exist."

57-year-old Nigerian man needs a second wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man, 57, had listed out his conditions as he expressed his desire to marry a second wife.

For a second wife, the man needs a lady who is not fat or skinny and is between the ages of 25 to 35. He also wants someone who is religious, decent and Godfearing. The man noted that being a Quranic memorizer will be an added advantage.

His conditions include a dowry payment of N500k and above, no furniture or household items required from her and no wedding festivity of any kind.

Source: Legit.ng