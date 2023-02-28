The internet is going crazy about the story of a man and woman who got married a week after they met in person

The couple had only known each other on Facebook for a little while before starting a relationship

They got married both in the traditional way and the white wedding amidst opposition from family

It is said that love makes us do strange and even stranger things. We can judge this couple for their love but matters of the heart cannot be understood by all and sundry.

This doting couple, Precious Ubaka Spik and Shalonda Trent met on Facebook when Precious sent Shalonda a random friend request.

He said that she enjoyed the scriptures she posted on her Facebook Wall. They chatted for a while before losing touch.

After three years, Precious sent Shalonda a DM intimating to her that he had feelings for her since day one. He believed in marrying her for the right reasons and not for the sake of show.

Shalonda made sure that he was a working man. He was an English teacher and tutor in Kazakhstan. Precious ticked all her boxes when it came to the man she prayed for.

They moved from Facebook to start communicating through WhatsApp by video chatting with each other to ensure that there was no catfishing or scam.

In the weeks to come, they used the platform to discuss about their future. He eventually proposed during one of their video calls and she accepted.

He sent her $2000 to purchase a diamond engagement ring. She did so and even sent a picture of the ring on her finger and a certificate of authentication.

The next few months were used to plan their wedding back home in Nigeria because Precious was a Nigerian.

Her family did not approve of the union because they believed Precious was trying to scam Shalonda to secure a USA green card and Visa.

They eventually met in person for the first time when Shalonda travelled to Dubai from Philadelphia through Qatar to meet Precious.

They spent some days in Dubai before they travelled to Nigeria for the wedding. Precious family welcomed Shalonda with open arms as they have already prepared for the wedding including her wedding dresses.

The wedding took place in the absence of Shalonda's family in Nigeria. They have now come around the marriage on the 1st anniversary.

The couple moved to Kazakhstan as Precious still had a job there. The couple had welcomed their first child who is a baby girl, Insider reports.

