A beautiful Nigerian lady has shared her love story on Twitter after tying the knot with the love of her life

The lady revealed that they were both born on the same day and year, in the same city and even ended up in the same school

Fortunately, they became best friends at 13 until they both realised that they had fallen for each other

A Nigerian lady with the handle @Tiwalowla on Twitter has revealed how she got married to her husband who was born on the same day as her.

According to the young lady, they were friends since childhood and became best friends at 13.

About five years later, they discovered that they had fallen in love with each other and decided to give love a chance.

They dated for about ten years until her doting lover decided to put a ring on her finger.

In her words:

"Born on the same day, same year, in the same city & ended up in the same school. We became best friends at 13 when a teacher punished us for arguing too much. At 18 we realised we were kinda falling for each other & decided to give love a go. 10 yrs later he put a ring on it!"

Social media reactions

Toni Tone said:

"Omg it was meant to be from the jump! Too many coincidences!"

Thegermandude wrote:

"I like this type of love story. Not marrying within 3months."

DohnDada reacted:

"Hope una don ask questions oo. Make e no be say the nurse on duty that day take shekpe before assigning bed after delivery."

Yang El commented:

"Omo God did overtime in you People's matter oh, this one was ordained from heaven. Hope some of us never use our leg waka commot from our heavenly predestined relationship or partner."

