A thrilling video showed the moment a lady reunited with her husband who just relocated to United Kingdom

In the viral video, the lady could not contain her joy as she ran to excitedly hug her husband who she had obviously missed

The husband also expressed happiness visibly as he made his way out of the UK airport where he was picked by his wife

It was a heartwarming moment when the wife of a man who had been living in the United Kingdom for many years was finally reunited with him.

They had been apart for so many years, however, when they finally saw each other again, they were both filled with joy and happiness.

Couples hug excitedly

The wife could not believe that she was finally able to hold her husband in her arms again and the husband was equally happy to be reunited with his wife after all these years.

Social media users who hoped to some day fly to the UK for greener pastures appreciated the moment too.

The video has been generating a lot of reaction and it has so far gathered over 10,000 likes with more than 300 comments on TikTok.

Wife jumps up at Heathrow Airport, hugs husband as he joins her in UK

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman, @anneibk, in the UK, has made a video to capture the moment her husband finally joined her abroad after three years.

In the video that has gone viral, she could not keep calm as she kept jubilating in anticipation of her husband's arrival.

Immediately she saw her husband coming out of the arrival section at Heathrow Airport, where she went to pick him up, she ran towards him.

