A young man identified as Moses Gibson, from Minnesota, has gone viral after undergoing procedures to increase his height

Moses had been feeling insecure about his height for years and he decided to take drastic steps to change his fate

The determined 41-year-old first went under the knife about seven years ago but recently had his second surgery

A 5ft5in man Moses Gibson, recently underwent an 'excruciatingly painful' $165,000 (N76 million) leg surgery to add five inches to his height.

Moses said he took the scary decision after spending years struggling to talk to women due to low self-esteem caused by his stature.

Man undergoes painful leg surgeries to increase height

Source: UGC

He said:

“I just didn’t feel good about myself. I was unhappy about it most of the time. It was my self-confidence in general, and with the ladies. It affected my dating life. I used to put things in my shoes to gain a little bit of height, but it wasn’t very much.”

According to DailyMail, he took medications, and even met 'spiritual healers' online who claimed they could increase his height.

Moses undergoes leg-lengthening procedures to add five inches

After several failed attempts to increase his height, Moses finally decided to go under the knife to achieve it.

New York Post reports that he has currently received two cosmetic procedures, which cost him a huge amount of money.

During the surgery, his leg bone was scattered and fixed to a special frame. With the support of the frame, the leg was stretched, allowing new bone to form in between the two broken ends of the bone.

Moses ecstatic about surgery

The young man maintained that despite the excruciating pain he faced, he was elated about the results.

Having encountered difficulties finding a woman when he was short, Moses said it feels like a relief that he presently has a girlfriend after the surgical procedures.

He said:

"After the first surgery, I became less hesitant and less worried about the result when talking to women. I now have a girlfriend.

"I started wearing shorts and taking full-body pictures which I never used to do. It's a crazy thing, nobody should feel that way."

Man undergoes 10 plastic surgeries to look Korean

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that one fair-haired and blue-eyed Xiahn, who used to be excited with "K-pop" and Korean dramas, decided that he wanted to look like the locals during the term of his stay as an exchange student in the country.

According to Daily Mail, with ten surgeries and $3000 behind the young man, previously named Max, managed to achieve the desired result. He was scared that his vision could be affected, but it all turned out fine.

To make the transformation 100% credible, Xiahn started wearing dark eye contacts and dying his hair black. Xiahn, who confesses to being fascinated by life in South Korea, stated his position on Facebook apparently appealing to the critics.

Source: Legit.ng