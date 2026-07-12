Outrage as Tech Company Refuses to Hire Nigerian Residents, Founder Explains Why
- A founder of a tech company, Xora Finance, announced that his company would no longer consider job applicants from Nigeria
- Lundgren cited the reason behind the decision on social media after announcing a job opening for remote workers
- The announcement drew strong reactions online, with many Nigerians arguing that a blanket ban punishes honest applicants too
Joren Lundgren, the founder of Xora Finance, announced on X on 8 July 2026 that his company would no longer accept job applications from Nigeria, citing a pattern of misconduct that he said left him with no choice.
Lundgren had posted just days earlier that Xora Finance was actively hiring across multiple roles, including growth and marketing positions. The ban came as a direct reversal of that open hiring drive.
Abroad tech founder stops hiring Nigerians
In his post, Joren Lundgren described a recurring pattern of dishonesty among Nigerian hires, including theft. He wrote that the decision was not made lightly and that he held no ill will towards Nigerian workers who had behaved with integrity throughout their time with the company.
He wrote on his X post:
"We regret to announce we will NO LONGER be reviewing applicants from Nigeria ❌🇳🇬
The repeated abuse of positions and theft, even of amounts like $1, has forced this decision.
We place no blame on honest Nigerians, but we cannot ignore these patterns.",
Nigerians react to hiring ban
The post sparked a sharp divide in the comments. Some of the comments are below:
@kgeshy said:
"There must be something wrong with Nigerians. It cannot be correct everywhere you are accused of wrong doing. If is a certain group that always commit wrongs everywhere, why can't you all condemn them, speak out, instead you all try to defend yourself including criminals."
@ol7mpian said:
"'We place no blame on honest Nigerians' and then you blanket-ban all 200 million of us anyway. You don't get to write the disclaimer and commit the act in the same breath. You had a hiring problem. The fix was better vetting, better contracts, better escrow. Instead you picked..."
@EbohonJenny said:
"You place no blame on honest Nigerians yet you don't want Nigerians smh."
See him talking about the hiring ban below:
UK new rules for Care Work visa
Meanwhile Legit.ng had earlier reported that the UK government has adjusted its requirements for companies looking to hire foreigners including those from Nigeria.
The new rules the UK government said it will kick off in April and will prioritise foreigners in the country.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng