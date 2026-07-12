A founder of a tech company, Xora Finance, announced that his company would no longer consider job applicants from Nigeria

Lundgren cited the reason behind the decision on social media after announcing a job opening for remote workers

The announcement drew strong reactions online, with many Nigerians arguing that a blanket ban punishes honest applicants too

Joren Lundgren, the founder of Xora Finance, announced on X on 8 July 2026 that his company would no longer accept job applications from Nigeria, citing a pattern of misconduct that he said left him with no choice.

Lundgren had posted just days earlier that Xora Finance was actively hiring across multiple roles, including growth and marketing positions. The ban came as a direct reversal of that open hiring drive.

A tech founder abroad says he would no longer be hiring from Nigeria. Photo credit: Joren Lundgren/X, Getty Images

Source: UGC

Abroad tech founder stops hiring Nigerians

In his post, Joren Lundgren described a recurring pattern of dishonesty among Nigerian hires, including theft. He wrote that the decision was not made lightly and that he held no ill will towards Nigerian workers who had behaved with integrity throughout their time with the company.

He wrote on his X post:

"We regret to announce we will NO LONGER be reviewing applicants from Nigeria ❌🇳🇬

The repeated abuse of positions and theft, even of amounts like $1, has forced this decision.

We place no blame on honest Nigerians, but we cannot ignore these patterns.",

Nigerians react to hiring ban

The post sparked a sharp divide in the comments. Some of the comments are below:

@kgeshy said:

"There must be something wrong with Nigerians. It cannot be correct everywhere you are accused of wrong doing. If is a certain group that always commit wrongs everywhere, why can't you all condemn them, speak out, instead you all try to defend yourself including criminals."

@ol7mpian said:

"'We place no blame on honest Nigerians' and then you blanket-ban all 200 million of us anyway. You don't get to write the disclaimer and commit the act in the same breath. You had a hiring problem. The fix was better vetting, better contracts, better escrow. Instead you picked..."

@EbohonJenny said:

"You place no blame on honest Nigerians yet you don't want Nigerians smh."

See him talking about the hiring ban below:

UK new rules for Care Work visa

Meanwhile Legit.ng had earlier reported that the UK government has adjusted its requirements for companies looking to hire foreigners including those from Nigeria.

The new rules the UK government said it will kick off in April and will prioritise foreigners in the country.

Source: Legit.ng