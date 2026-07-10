Canada has published a list of websites to help unemployed people find jobs with companies looking to hire workers across different industries

Details on the website show that more than 2,000 job vacancies are posted every day, giving job seekers many opportunities to apply

Aside from the two websites listed on the Canadian government website, the government also explained other ways job seekers can find employment

Canada has made it easier for unemployed individuals and foreigners who wish to live and work in the country to find jobs that can help them live comfortably and meet their basic responsibilities.

On the official Canadian government website, two links are provided to websites where job seekers can find available jobs in Canada.

Canada releases official job websites to help unemployed people find work. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Handout/Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz

Source: Getty Images

Canada publishes websites with available jobs

According to the Canadian government website, applicants who apply for jobs through these platforms can get hired by different companies, as more than 2,000 jobs are posted every day.

Aside from these two websites, the Canadian government explains that individuals can also use employment agencies to help them find jobs that match their skills.

A job seeker can also ask friends or family members if there are job openings or vacancies, as not all positions are advertised on these websites.

Websites to get jobs in Canada

1. Job Bank

The Canadian government explains that thousands of jobs are advertised on this platform every day by organisations and companies.

The link to access the website can be found in the detailed post published on the Canadian government website.

Canada shares government-approved websites to help unemployed people get hired. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Image Source

Source: Getty Images

2. Jobs GC

Another website where foreigners who wish to work in Canada or Canadian citizens can find government jobs is the Jobs GC website.

Federal public service jobs are advertised on the website, alongside several other opportunities that may match an applicant's skills.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared his remarkable career transformation after relocating from Nigeria to Canada.

The man posted two photos showing his journey from installing solar panels in Nigeria in 2021 to developing solar materials at a research institute in Canada in 2026. His post inspired many social media users, who praised his progress and determination.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian international student in Canada shared how he took on more than 10 different jobs while pursuing success abroad.

In a viral video, he showed himself working in different roles, including product designer, security officer, cleaner, cook, baker, warehouse supervisor, and model. He said he was determined to succeed and prayed that all his hard work would not be in vain.

Man in Canada loses job, secures another

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man living in Canada shared how he quickly secured a new job after losing his previous one.

The man said he was dismissed from his job as an airport ramp agent due to repeated lateness while on probation. Instead of going home, he applied to another company at the same airport and was offered a new job almost immediately.

Source: Legit.ng