A Nigerian man named Uzoka Emeka Victor has been diagnosed with a brain tumour and is seeking public help

According to a family member, Uzoka needs the sum of N6.5 million to be able to carry out surgery in Enugu

Uzoka has pleaded with Nigerians to assist him financially to be able to attend to his health which is getting really worse

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Uzoka Emeka Victor, a Nigerian man has solicited for public help to be able to offset a N6.5 million medical bill.

Uzoka has been diagnosed with a brain tumour which has badly impacted his health including his eyesight.

Uzoka is pleading for financial assistance. Photo credit: Uzoka Nnaemeka.

Source: UGC

In a message sent to Legit.ng, Uzoka is said to be on the verge of losing his sight due to the tumour.

The message reads in part:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Since the inception of his illness, he has done different eye surgeries. He was admitted to Federal Medical Centre, Hospital, Asaba. After about a month and two weeks of admission at the hospital, he was discharged without a detailed reason."

Uzoka who is a staff of the Delta State Fire Service and a father of six is said to have spent all his life savings in a bid to treat himself.

The message continues:

"He has spent all his savings, and support from immediate families, and has also resorted to borrowings from co-operatives and loan facilities in order to meet with his medica'tion, lab, investigation, and purchase of dr'ugs."

Uzoka needs financial help

He now needs N6.5 million for major corrective surgery in Enugu.

According to the message:

"We visited the MemFy's Neurosurgical Hospital, Enugu ( that specializes in the excision of brain tumors), where we were told that the brain tumor was large and requires an immediate operation to save his life but with an initial deposit of N6,500,000 million naira. We plead you come to our aid so that my brother-in-law would be back on his feet."

Another hospital in India has asked the family to pay the sum of N12 million. Those who want to help Uzoka financially should send such help to UBA, Uzoka Emmanuel: 2009083695.

Medical doctor calls out man living abroad

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a medical doctor advised people living abroad to stop demarketing Nigeria.

He particularly called out a man who he said dished out questionable health information.

Many people who saw the video agreed with the doctor.

Source: Legit.ng