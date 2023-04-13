A Nigerian man was recorded looking worried and disturbed at a popular sports betting centre

The man first took a long, disturbing look at his ticket before he wandered away in thoughts, unaware he was being videoed

Many people that watched the video blamed his loss on Chelsea Football Club's unsuccessful outing in Wednesday's Champions League match

A trending video has shown a Nigerian man at a sports betting centre staring blankly and looking disturbed.

The unidentified man got lost in thought and looked worried after looking at his ticket at the sports betting centre.

The man looked at his ticket with sadness. Photo Credit: @pep_wealth

It is unclear what caused his countenance to turn out that way, but netizens opined that it may be connected to Chelsea's defeat at the hand of Real Madrid in Wednesday's Champions League clash.

The netizen who shared the clip on TikTok captioned it, "I must get this money."

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Pablo Lewis1 said:

"Despite that tomorrow he will come back to play again."

Sure Billz said:

"Finally Chelsea don cut the ticket."

Temajung Michael said:

"Which kind of life be this? no slippers to out on but gam bling won't let him use money for something beneficiary...."

Nne said:

"Like dis now, E no fit go house!"

Cesar Sampaio said:

"Money for breakfast, lunch and dinner right there, gone in a twinkle of an eye."

oluwatobility said:

"Bet will humble you, now to go house na problem, if he no go house wife will still think he's gone to cheat."

Citiboy432 said:

"Is not easy to be a man ooo God bless all fathers out there na when I grow up wey I Dey pay bills I know why my father Dey work all night I already."

Investor Public said:

"If this man go house problem dey if e no go house problem dey too."

Man laments after catching wife playing sports bet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had complained after finding his wife playing sports betting.

The lady was engrossed in staking her predictions with her smartphone when he walked in on her.

He queried her in Pidgin English over her indulgence in sports bets and wondered why his wife would be engaging in betting. He went on to lament that his property was no longer safe because she could sell them off to bet on sports.

