A lady was overwhelmed with emotions as her man showed up out of the blues and without prior notice

It was their wedding anniversary and she probably thought she would not see him so soon but he shocked her

Her touching reaction was caught on camera and sent social media users into a frenzy as many wondered why she wept hard

A lady burst into tears as she finally saw her husband who has been in the United States.

The heartwarming reunion between the lovebirds was caught on camera by the lady's friend and shared on TikTok.

She did not expect it. Photo Credit: @justlulu3

Source: TikTok

The lady happened to be in her friend's house and was seated on a sofa when her man walked in with a bouquet of flowers.

It was as if she had seen a ghost as she covered her face with her palms while sobbing hard. It was too much for her to see her man with no prior notice on their wedding anniversary.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mixed reactions trailed the lovely video as the man kept comforting his shocked wife.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

mbaogu Jennifer said:

"Lol I probably wouldn’t have showered congratulations."

Unstoppable_ReRe said:

"The cry was too high pitched. I wanted to help her cry the cry."

star_of_the_sea1 said:

"Love it’s a beautiful thing... don jazzzy cane... tililili omo you don make me fall in love."

user8455010344144 said:

"Was the crying necessary."

Cyie said:

"Why is she crying? this cry is somehow."

Melymel.__ said:

"I love surprises beautiful moment."

vickiealice said:

"People are crying and am here watching like a mumu."

roziemarini said:

"So beautiful, God I know you haven't forgotten me."

Man returns to his wife after 8 years in America

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had returned home to his wife in Nigeria after spending eight years in the US.

Nosimot's husband has been in America during those years and she was more than excited as she received him at the airport.

The excited woman shared the heartwarming video on TikTok and elicited reactions from netizens who celebrated their reunion. A scene in the clip showed Nosimot's husband helping himself to a Nigerian delicacy in what appears to be an eatery.

Source: Legit.ng