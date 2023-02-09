In a light-hearted manner, a Nigerian man took to social media to complain about his wife indulging in sports betting

This he established after walking in on her engaging in sports prediction with her phone in the house

He expressed concern that his properties run the risk of being sold by her due because of her sports betting

A Nigerian man caught his wife playing sports bet in the house and shared the video on TikTok.

The lady was engrossed in staking her predictions with her smartphone when he walked in on her at it.

He lamented that his properties were at risk. Photo Credit: @sasha_mac_reality

He queried her in Pidgin English over her indulgence in sports bets and wondered how his wife would be engaging in such.

"How I go marry woman put for house she go dey play bet 9ja?" he lamented.

He went on to lament that his properties are no longer safe because she could sell them off for the sports bet.

Implying he has some knowledge of sports bets, he added that there is always one game that will cut her predictions.

His wife also jokingly replied him that she would sell off his car for a start as she handled their little daughter.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

user8517311989690 said:

"Sasha no mind am.

"Be proud my sister."

be nice said:

"Bro e no go work."

prosperprosper326k said:

"I dey fine dat kind woman oo. na big investment oo."

Blissm said:

"Lol dis woman. I blive u go make ur husband proud u go win no worry."

Vee said:

"At d been that ur game of watinUna must get excuse."

FUNNYTV said:

"Na you teach her now she don learn am and na big problem like this ooooo."

ChiefOsak said:

"Sasha ... I feel you abeg..... Na Benz you go buy for am soon."

Young man draws attention to a mosque after winning N38m sports bet with N800

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that people had followed a young man to a mosque after he won N38 million sports bet with just N800.

A short video shared by @bod_republic on Twitter captured the moment the news of his massive winning went rife in the community. Screams of joy filled the atmosphere, with many thronging the betting center to see things for themselves.

The recorder of the clip showed the man's winnings and his N800 stake displayed on a computer in the betting center. Many ladies gushed over the calm new millionaire as he washed his feet in preparation to enter a mosque. Apparently, his community people followed him to the worship centre.

