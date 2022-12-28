A Nigerian man was recently employed as the Tech Lead on the business analytics team at Chelsea football club

The excited man shared his win on LinkedIn while revealing that he faced many challenges performing the role

Social media users who came across his post on the platform were inspired by his strong and resilient spirit

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A smart Nigerian man, Victory Ogbebor, has inspired netizens on LinkedIn after sharing his story.

Victory said he was employed as the Tech Lead at Chelsea football club, which was a big win for him.

Man employed as Tech Lead Photo Credit: Victory Ogbebor/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Although the task came with tough challenges, Victory had the best teammates and was able to scale through.

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Sometime this year, I had the opportunity to be Tech Lead on the Business Analytics team at one of the biggest Premier League clubs, Chelsea Football Club.

"I oversaw data architecture, managed end-to-end data integration and defined data quality standards which lead to the implementation of other data analytics projects.

"The role came with its challenges but I had the best teammates in Chris Washington, Holly Frith, Kushal Kundanmal and Bhavesh Morar. Really grateful for the opportunity. Ready for what’s coming next!."

Social media reactions

Jacob Hunyeme said:

"Whenever I read headlines like this, I tell myself, "Jacob, the journey is still far, keep on developing yourself. This is not the time to settle". Congrats Victory."

Kating David wrote:

"Would love to work with the team."

Oyemi Victor commented:

"Wow! This is super cool mostly you doing this for the Club I love best. Keep winning and wishing you more graceful years ahead."

Nehemiah Ubaga reacted:

"Congratulations, this has always been my dream. Am so happy for you."

Ibechem Augustine reacted:

"Awesome. Congratulations for this Victory."

Man shares inspiring career success

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man has wowed many people with his career success.

No doubt, Nigerian youths have overtime demonstrated their strong willpower and courage to succeed in the face of prevailing challenges with the recent being Hakeem Onasanya. The young man recently shared on Twitter two frames that summarised his humble beginning and how far he had gone in life.

Hakeem who grew up in Mushin area of Lagos state was seen in the first frame granting an interview to local journalists. According to him, that happened in 2014. The young man who seemed to have oratory flair urged his Twitter friends not to give up, but to keep at it.

Source: Legit.ng