A mother has shared the emotional reunion she and her husband shared as he was released from prison

Her husband was in jail serving a 9-16 years prison sentence over a crime which was not disclosed

The wife was so excited when a Sheriff van with a deputy dropped her husband at a location and asked him to go home

Serving prison term can be very hard for both inmates and their loved ones, especially those that are married.

The spouses are left with an emotional void with unmet physical needs. It gets worse when the spouse is serving a long-term prison sentence.

Lady reunites with husband in prison Photo credit: @ramirezfam_xo

Source: TikTok

A video of a couple reuniting with each other after the husband spent years in prison has stirred emotions.

The husband was sentenced to almost a decade-long prison sentence. He was handed a 9-16 years jail term.

Luckily, the man was released and his wife went with a car and a friend to pick him up. He wasn't just released from prison and sent home. The lucky man was transported into the city and dropped off.

His wife followed the sheriff van that conveyed the husband until it stopped by a store. He was dropped off by one of the deputies who was driving the van.

The other person who accompanied the wife recorded the woman running towards her husband and he picked her up and hugged her.

He wore grey trousers with a white singlet while holding the rest of his belongings in a transparent plastic leather bag. It was a truly emotional reunion for both of them. The clip was shared by @ramirezfam_xo on TikTok.

Social media reactions

@Demon for b wrote:

"His utility pole literally extended out to serve u as chair."

@Nobukhosi Makhue Khu commented:

"Bluetooth ready to pair."

@Kinyaalovesnutella commented:

"He 'D'efinitely missed you."

@brick heart wrote:

I know that first night was EVERYTHING!!!! MA."

@Deborah commented:

"Not the chair."

@snow flake said:

"All jokes aside ... they just drop you off at random places when they let you out?"

@R_Evanie commented:

"Wasn't the only one waiting."

@user620425272521 commented:

"We're all pregnant."

@Jessica asked:

"After this, do you let him wear grey sweats around in public?"

@Erika Halterman said:

"It just kept growing."

@Khushi Wigs and Braids said:

"Were you able to walk the next day? I'm just concerned."

@fritodelsursar commented:

"Only one part got hard time."

@Lillyyyyyylo24 commented:

"I think both of them were as happy as you."

@Mandy Lou commented:

"Must of been HARD 4d."

@bey commented:

"16 yrs? that's understandable. happy for the 3 of u."

@user4347157044405 said:

"Now we know why you waited all these years."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng