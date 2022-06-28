A young mother of one, Armellia, has said that she left her husband who was handed 11 years prison term

The lady revealed that the man was not honest with her on his source of income as a responsible husband should

Many TikTok users took to her comment section to praise her decision, arguing that a man would also not wait long if the situation turned

A young mother known as Armellia has in a TikTok video revealed that she divorced her husband and does not regret her action in any way.

The young mother of one said that she took the decision after he was given 11 years imprisonment. Her revelation stirred mixed reactions.

The young lady said though she will miss him, she doesn't regret the decision. Photo source: TikTok/@amelliamoneyy

Source: UGC

For those condemning her move, Armellia released her video to tell them that they did not even know the full story. She added that the man never told her what he was doing for money.

The mother stated that she is thankful that their son is almost two months old now and that the child deserves better.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch her video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 4,000 comment with more than 2 million views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Vx said:

"If he loved her enough he wouldn’t have jeopardised his freedom to be with her."

SweetLittleSisters said:

"A man won’t wait so why should us women."

Truss me daddy said:

"Who’s holding a 11 year sentence down???? I’m with you on this one."

The Great Kemonna said:

"Dear universe, the girls are getting it."

Hellert6 said:

"As a man, you did the right thing. I would tell my sisters to divorce a man like that as well. He failed in honouring his family."

Made In Africa Hall Party said:

"11yrs? I wouldn’t even wait 2yrs."

D said:

"Girl, run and get you a rich boyfriend."

Chacha Eke Faani leaving her husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that for the second time in two years Nollywood actress Chacha Eke Faani announced that she is leaving her husband Austin Faani.

The actress took everyone by surprise when she dropped an official statement on her Instagram page with details.

Chacha revealed that she had been enduring and living a lie in her marriage for years and apologized for deceiving the public.

Source: Legit.ng