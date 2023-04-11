The Twitter community went abuzz with the story of a lady who visited a man for the first time but denied him any form of intimacy

The lady reportedly travelled to visit a guy and decided to spend the night over there in his place

However, he tried to initiate a bedroom session but she rejected his advances and the next morning, he sent her back home

A Nigerian lady recently shared her story after travelling to visit a man for the first time at his house.

Her friend with the handle @ChrissieJide3 posted the story on Twitter and it attracted lots of comments from netizens.

Lady opens envelope Photo credit: Delmaine Donson

Source: Getty Images

The lady had paid a visit to a particular guy and spent the night at his house. He tried to have a bedroom moment with her but she refused his advances.

When morning came, he drove the young woman to the motor park, handed her an envelope and drove off.

The envelope had some monetary benefits but when she counted it, it was just N30 naira. Instinctively, the heartbroken lady grabbed her phone to call the young man, but he played a fast one on her and blocked her on all social media apps.

The tweet read'

"My friend travelled to visit this guy and when it was night he tried to touch her but she refused. This morning he drove her to the park, handed her an envelope and zoomed off.

"Only for her to open the envelope and saw 30 naira, a 20 naira and 10 naira note. Immediately, she picked up her phone and tried call him but this guy had blocked her everywhere."

See the tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng