A son who just bought a brand new shoe has shared his parents' reactions when they found out

In the viral video, the son felt thrilled to have been able to secure such an expensive shoe but his parents thought otherwise

The facial expressions of the parents showed how distant they are from vogue and unconventional cultural materials that had characterized the new age

A funny video captured the moment a father and mother discovered that their child bought a funny-looking shoe for $400.

In the video, the son's excitement knew no bounds as he danced in his shoe but when his mother found it on him she thought it was a gnome shoe.

Dad's hilarious reactions to the shoe captured. Photo credit: @chinonsoanunobi Source: TikTok

$400 shoe shocks parents

The mother inquired about the price of the shoe and when she found out it cost $400, she let out a cry of shock.

The father who could not also believe that a shoe that looked like a gardener's shoe could not cost that much also broke down immediately.

Many social media users who saw the video found it hilarious and observed the cultural distance between the old and the new.

As of the time of publishing the report, the video has gathered over 100,000 likes with more than 1000 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video as shared by @chinonsoanunobi below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@VenusSaputra reacted:

"Used for Garden Gnome lol"

@AllyoursE53 said:

"It's all written in pops clothe your your big red shoe "is complicated"."

@SalntSlege wrote:

"Dad hit the floor!"

@anokwurumlcheal commented:

"My namesake love this."

@MufutauMark also reacted

"This are nigerian parents."

@Nellydoll also said:

"Go and return this shoe part though."

@Nadom4 also commented:

"Mom said gardener gnome. Amazon rain forest for sure pops."

@Thablso efedlle also reacted:

"Some body wear this shoes can not Walk o000000o. bro just wanted to jump on muddy puddles."

