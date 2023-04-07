A trending video of a couple has taken the internet by storm with its glow-up moment and unpredictable ending

In the video, it was obvious that the doting couple had known each other since the lady was a toddler

The video had a throwback picture of the boy carrying the girl as a baby and the end part showed their wedding

Fate has a way of bringing us to our soulmates even when it might seem unconventional.

While most people were lucky to have met their soulmates at a very young age, others had to wait for a long time before they met.

Transformation video of newlywed couple Photo credit: @iamtiwabae

Source: TikTok

A Nigerian lady has broken the internet after revealing how she met her husband when she was still a toddler.

A video which she shared via her account on TikTok, @iamtiwabae, showed an old picture of them from years ago.

In the photo, the man carried the lady who was just a toddler then. In a twisted turn of fate, they got married 24 years later.

The video revealed their lavish wedding ceremonies including photos of them in different attires all coupled up.

Social media reactions

@Gold commented:

"Who else have to fast forward the video??? I dey get hot temper abeg.

@aaaaSMum said:

"So na ur wife u carry so, it can only truly be God."

@Hills Judi wrote:

"Typical example of "daddy wey they pamper"

@adaobionyebuchi said:

"From babysitting to husband of the baby."

@Lucky peace wrote:

"Abeg tag me for the story cos me no understand how this thing dey go o."

@Akwe Favour commented:

"Congratulations."

@Christabel Ann wrote:

"I'm confused."

@Augustine precious said:

"This thing no clear oo please explain in simple terms."

@mimi commented:

"Wait I never understand oo."

@Mideylove commented:

"Okay... I understand..."

@Neme_xoxo wrote:

"I don't understand."

@Juliet Sylvester commented:

"Na wa oh.. where that guy wey hold me when I dey small?"

@symplytianalee wrote:

"I ran to the comment section kos I don't understand I was thinking father and daughter transformation betttt congratulations on your union."

@user9722438165070 commented:

"I thought you were her dad."

@Trishgirl commented:

"I don't get? I even tink say na him sister."

@Ayoyinka commented:

"Na all those area brothers, the babe grew so fast and bros no one loss her."

Watch the video below:

Couple share shocking transformation photos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man identified as Adeegbe Oluwaseun, has stunned fans after sharing a video of the transformation of his family shortly after they relocated abroad.

The excited man who got a job abroad, shared throwback photos of the moment his family got set for their relocation. He also attached current photos and their transformation impressed netizens.

While sharing the video, the young father used a hilarious voiceover which likened his relocation to London to moving to Heaven. @larryojo68 reacted: "My friend, you did not only from Nigeria. Walahi,na escape you and ur family escaped. I thank God for you o o."

Source: Legit.ng