An intriguing video of a woman participating in a shopping mart challenge has caused a frenzy on social media

The challenge was tagged the 'Trolley Dash' challenge where people were asked to go shopping for free

The caveat was that they could pick anything and it would be paid for but the challenge was time bound

There have been many competitions over the years involving markets and shopping malls.

Those who were lucky had the opportunity to shop for any item at all and it will be completely paid for.

Woman picks items at mall for free Photo Credit: @johannecranne88

Source: TikTok

The conditions for these competitions were different as some included a time limit, others a space limit, item limit or amount limit.

Depending on the conditions, the adrenaline released by those participating or watching is usually very high as everyone is on edge to see the outcome.

In a trending video, a lady got the opportunity to have an all-expense paid shopping experience called the 'Trolley Dash Challenge'.

She was taken to a mall to get as many items as she could and it will be paid for.

She was however under the constraint of time and so had to be fast, precise and concise.

The lady started with an empty cart in a crowded mall. She grabbed some small bags of flour, bottles of groundnut oil and moved further.

She was running around the mall and taking at least 2 of some items in the stalls. As she was running and grabbing, others in the mall were clearing out of her way as she pushed the trolley.

Eventually, her trolley was filled up and she managed to take plenty of meat. Other shoppers were cheering her in awe as she ran to meet up time with her items in the cart.

She was certainly impressive as she pushed her filled cart with ease without falling.

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady and kids jostle for items at mall

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian woman was shopping at a mall with her children when a gentleman approached.

In the video, the man asked the woman to move around the mall in 20 seconds and choose whatever she wanted. The woman first went to the line of juice and potato chips to pick and some netizens expressed their disappointment.

Her total bill after 20 seconds of choosing items with her children amounted to N28,000. @univers1234567 added: "I this moment you wouldn't remember what to pick, but after the moment you would remember what you should have picked."

Source: Legit.ng