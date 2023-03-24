A little baby who broke multiple raw eggs on a bed has sparked plenty of reactions on social media

The baby's video, also posted on Twitter, shows how she played with the raw eggs after they broke

Mixed reactions followed the clip, with many people saying it may not be true that a kid did such a thing

A viral video seen on Twitter shows a little girl who 'broke' multiple raw eggs on the top of a bed.

The video reposted by @Naija_PR shows that after 'breaking' the eggs, the little girl proceeded to play with the liquid.

The baby played with the broken eggs.

Source: Twitter

In the video, the kid was seen on the top of the bed using her hands to scoop and pour the egg liquids.

Girl plays with broken eggs on bed

The yellow egg yoke flowed freely as she continued to play with it, just like water in the swimming pool.

The video has sparked mixed reactions among Twitter users who have seen it. The video did not show when the eggs were broken.

While some are of the view that the girl may not have been the one who broke the eggs, others said it could be possible.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@tolusantz said:

"This is emergent learning. All she needs is a teacher who will identify her skills and give her the opportunity to explore."

@Loadedbrodah commented:

"I'm going back to my mother's house that day, make she and her mama dey her mama house."

@AyaObaEkiti said:

"Something is wrong with her settings. Just 2 slaps on her bum and she is back to normal."

@IAmJordy_1 asked:

"I mean, how she got to those number of eggs? A span'k or two would suffice and then, take extra precaution to keep eggs from her reach and other valuables."

@anne_tansi said:

"It's true that children do this. But this is staged—just parents creating content."

@AkinEcstasy said:

"Omo the kids of nowadays heh."

Source: Legit.ng