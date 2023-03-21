An intriguing video of some cute little girls helping to pick money from the floor at a wedding has warmed hearts

The little girls took their time to pick all the money that was sprayed on the couple while they danced on stage

Although it was a Nigerian wedding, the money sprayed on the couple were wads of dollar notes

Every wedding has people assigned to a specific task or job to run smoothly and help the new couple.

One important aspect of a Nigerian wedding is the part where money is sprayed on the couple.

Dollar rains at wedding Photo Credit: @stanlophotography

Some ushers are usually tasked with retrieving the money from the ground and keeping it safe for the couple.

Surprisingly, in this recent wedding video, adults may or may not have been assigned the work of picking up the money, but the couple certainly did not lack helpers.

During the wedding, some little girls dressed in floral gowns decided to volunteer their services to the happy couple.

They took on the role of the ushers and picked up all the money which they placed inside a black polythene bag that was provided.

Social media reactions

@Daii commented:

"Beautiful."

@MightyMeatboll said:

"I think I saw them taking a tip lol. check the dresses."

@dorcas Zambia said:

"The little girls picking the money, so sweet."

@am_flourish wrote:

"Bless a sister please?"

@Ali commented:

"Sht forget strp club.. just marry a Nigerian."

@UJ commented:

"Is na me after this wedding I go turn big girl in town ..God sabii say I be thief."

@Paige Richardson said:

"Check them out in the corner helping themselves."

@rico_p7 commented:

"Why make the wedding look like a strp club, just give money in envelopes."

Watch the video below:

Woman sprays bundles of dollars at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman caused a commotion at a Nigerian wedding ceremony as she made dollars rain non-stop.

At the occasion, reportedly held overseas, the woman joined the groom on the dance floor as she commanded attention with her flamboyant display. In a viral TikTok clip, a lady with a black bag opened the bag as the woman took out bundles of dollar bills which she sprayed on the groom alone.

She danced and poured wads of cash on the happy groom while other guests on the dance floor gave them some space. Mixed reactions have trailed the clip as netizens remarked on her flamboyant showcase.

