An intriguing and perplexing post of a woman forcing another woman to be friends with her has caused quite a stir online

The woman sent a private message to the inbox of a lady she admired talking about some furniture at first

However, as the conversation got more serious, she then revealed that she just wanted to be friends

Social media has bridged the gap between long distances and enhanced communication across all fronts.

A Twitter user with the handle @Lorde_Em posted a picture of furniture online. It caught the attention of an internet stranger who decided to contact the user about the furniture and get more information.

Lady shares chats with desperate girl Photo credit: @Lorde_em

Source: Twitter

When the lady explained the furniture, the lady who messaged her went further to feign familiarity and then began to ask personal questions about the user's international trips and funding.

The lady immediately shut down those questions but the lady proceed to tell the user that she just wanted to be her friend and confidant.

What was more creepy was the fact that the lady insisted that she would do anything for her.

Sharing the chats, the lady said:

"Have you women ever received desperate messages from online women who want to be friends?" Weird. I've never interacted with this person before her Message."

Social media reactions

@stephagida commented:

"I know this kind of game. They want friendship for aesthetics."

@ace_namo_ said:

"Or she wants to know how she funds the trip so she can snitch on her and take over. Seen it happen with my two eyes."

@abbietayo wrote:

"Very low, this is beneath."

@iSlimfit commented:

"I love your response. This person doesn't have good intentions. She just wants to be close to you so that she can use anything you divulge as gist and drama on social media."

@hafcici_ib. wrote:

"I made this friend from the gym I went to that every time she would call me or text me unprovoked, do you have any gist for me. Later I found out b was telling people all sought of lies about me cause they seen that we vibe so obviously she might be saying the truth. Smh."

@Spidermanoflife said:

"Nyash big like this, person still dey snitch on you. Our country is not working at all."

@BOSS* Denzel Watchingon wrote:

"Better be careful. This kind of person is just looking for gists. She either has a bet or convo with someone about you and is try to prove herself right. Otherwise, she is investigating for a blog. Generally, people like that they exchange gists for gists. Use A's gist to get B's."

@Albie_xo wrote:

"Met one like that at a salon and make up studio, I mind my business so much that when people are talking I'll just bury my head in my phone, she asked for my contact and then after week of viewing my WhatsApp, she begged that I take her to places I go to. How pls."

@daquirita commented:

"I will do anything to please you" took it 2.9 from famzer to stalker real quick. Stay safe out there. Too desperate."

@Rebel Griot for LP said:

"They'll have fun using you as gossip material."

@DeeAwata wrote:

"Oh, this is weird. People like this want to get into your life and know every detail for whatever reason. There are no genuine intentions here, just weird and creepy vibes."

@Otaxowie commentrd:

"You want to that friend she can open up to?, So she told you she don't have friends? I no understand people sha."

See tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng