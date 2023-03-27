A captivating video of some girls exhibiting their skills during a matching parade has gone viral on social media

The young girls were matching on the street in batches with people cheering them on with much excitement

The highlight of the show was the parade commander who showed off a great aura despite being physically challenged

Some defects occur in the human body especially in the womb when the child is still being formed.

Some defects are not so fatal that they can be medically managed. Others can be navigated through with time.

Girl with small stature matches Photo Credit: @headtaste19

Source: TikTok

However, most people who suffer defects in some parts of their body usually take a decision not to let it be an obstacle in their life and pursuit.

Such is the case of a beautiful lady with a small stature and deformed feet who didn't let her condition stop her from pulling crowds.

In a viral video, the lady alongside a group of girls were participating in a matching parade.

They were all schoolgirls dressed in their yellow uniforms with white stockings and dark shoes.

The smallish parade commander had a deformity on her two feet that made them tilt sideways instead of facing forward.

This did not deter her as she still matched with the best of her ability. She was so focused on the match past and wasn't distracted by those handing her water or those who crowded around her to record her in action.

Netizens found it hilarious that she wore sneakers that was longer than her feet which was quite noticeable. It was a sight to behold.

Social media reactions

@Ayam Nkansah wrote:

"God it's me again, another chance please."

@maureenharry said:

"This gave me joy seeing her been included."

@CATHY'S CLOTHING wrote:

"This year 6th March ankasa is on another level o, if you don't take care, you will miss heaven."

@Armah painkiller said:

"I think I won't make it to heaven oo."

@rich_hoie commented:

"Each and everyday I have to fight for a place in heaven because of y'all here."

@faith queen wrote:

"Left, left. I'm so sorry."

@iamfaruk commented:

"God it great."

@Exclusiv_Ky wrote:

"The shoes."

@Uchenna Proceed said:

"She really focused on the game."

@chizoba commented:

"Another day to fight for heaven."

@Drezzy commented:

"God please i won't laugh again."

@Bezzy commented:

"Yellow rangers."

@giftgal24 wrote:

"Sorry I laughed."

@diamond470497 wrote:

"The shoe long pass her."

@Ericah commented:

"Are we allowed to laugh?"

@nikyzazi commented:

"I refuse to fall into temptation."

@nonnygathoni said:

"I didn't do it, God I wasn'teven thinking of doing it."

@Adanals Efia wrote:

"And that's on inclusion!"

@Mama commented:

"Forgive me O Lord."

@Zoey/Nose/farrid gad commented:

"Forgive me Jesus for I have sinned."

Source: Legit.ng