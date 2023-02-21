A heartwarming video of a little boy in uniform praying over a meal in class has melted hearts on social media

The little kid led the prayer for the meal in his kindergarten class with his friends and teachers watching

The prayer was not just over the food, but he also extended his good wishes to other children all over the world

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A little boy in a viral video was obviously taught how not only to pray for himself but to also pray for others as well.

In the clip, the little boy was allowed to pray concerning the food they were about to eat in class.

Little boy prays for his food Photo Credit: @gospelspeakers

Source: Instagram

His prayer was echoed and repeated by the entire class and his teacher also joined in as he played.

He prayed concerning the food and also asked God to bless all the boys and girls around the world and to provide for them too.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Father God, we thank you for this food. We ask that you bless it, make it nourishment to our bodies. Bless all the boys and girls all over the world, to receive food in Jesus name. Amen", he prayed.

While he prayed, a little girl who sat beside him yawned heavily and this kept people in stitches.

Social media reactions

@dennisattah said:

"Little baby by the side isn't having it. She's hungry lol."

@cuteness reacted:

"That little girl why's she looking at him like that Haha. She saying pray fast let me eat."

@raquellatoy41 said:

"I love this video. This video been floating around for years."

@jac.aberdeen wrote:

"I hope you won't mind if I add something to your post. Father please be with me and your fellow believers as we begin working on a National Revival beginning on Memorial Day weekend and running through Labor Day weekend this year in every city, town, and neighborhood church thought out our country and every other country around the world. I ask this all in Jesus name, amen and amen."

@o.g.las commented:

"Yes, yes, yes, this is such a Blessing to see, wow wish all children could be like this,,, this made my night, thank you kindly for sharing."

@iam.nancyayala wrote:

"MORE OF THIS IN THIS WORLD PLEASE. God bless him."

@ieishajackson5 said:

"Yes baby! In JESUS name AMEN!"

@redfm_rjzack tlet said:

"This teach us humility and know that God wants our honest prayers from the heart."

@omquiel31 wrote:

"God bless him and his family, because Jesus is the only one way to heaven!"

@curletahomemademeals commented:

"This is true a child shall be a great leader."

@gods.woman_ wrote:

"Hallelujah,thank you lord for anointing this beautiful soul."

@teepayce5675 said:

"That's a reverend in the making right there."

@delphinekirkland said:

"Listen to that Little Deacon or Preacher man. He said it in humbleness. Love reels like this."

@aaron.fleming.9484 said:

"Thank you Jesus for this lil baby."

Watch the video below:

Little boy melts hearts as he prays over his food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that social media users have gushed over a trending video of a little boy living at an orphanage home.

In a video spotted on Instagram, the little boy was seen holding a plate which he presented to some servers one after the other. After his plate was filled with food, he went down on one knee to thank the givers before proceeding to sit on a chair.

Before eating, he did not fail to say prayers and thank God for the food and the ability to eat.

Source: Legit.ng