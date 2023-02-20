A young mother said that her husband is never going to see his kids again after their relationship broke down

Many people who did not know what transpired between the couple advised the lady not to deny the man access to his kids

Ladies who could relate to her pain said though she could opt for single parenthood, she must heal with love

A young mother of two children, @ndivhulutere, has gone online to celebrate her single parenthood as she danced with her kids.

The lady with a newborn said she promised herself their dad would never see them again, and many wondered why.

Mother of two happy to be alone

In a video that has stirred some reactions, the lady's older child stood on the table and vibed to a song.

TikTokers who thronged her comment section wanted to know what could have gone wrong between her and her husband.

Watch the video below:

Advice for single mother

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 80 comments with more than 4,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Iminathi said:

"Are you going to carry on with the story or you don’t want to? Just curious."

user5003549611137 said:

"He must support his kids."

emeldah mohapi said:

"And people will judge u, sis if he is not consistent cut him off. God has your back."

She replied:

"Thank you so much."

Ndivhuwo D Godzwana said:

"No matter how much he has hurt you, If he wants to see his kids, let him... It will also help you move on with your life."

Kansenga Chipili said:

"Best decision I ever made for me and my girl."

Patricia Monama said:

"Allow the kids to be with the father..... Fight your battles alone... Time heals everything."

Lillian Mmabanyana said:

"We heal with time luv. Im on my 3rd year. Just don't deny him them kids IF he wants to be part of them."

