A heartwarming story of a young woman who changed her dad's life with one video has taken the world by storm

The smart lady made a video about her father, a dedicated writer, who worked on a particular novel for 14 years

The video was instrumental in the book's success as it quickly got sold out and became a best-seller

An elderly man has watched his life transform positively before his eyes, just after his daughter shared a video on TikTok.

His concerned daughter had taken to the app to lament that her father wrote a particular book for 14 years without sales.

Book becomes number 1 on Amazon after 11 years Photo Credit: Complex

Source: Instagram

The smart young woman utilised the power of TikTok to bring awareness to the book titled "Stone Maidens".

It eventually blew up as the book was sold out within weeks and it became a bestseller after getting enlisted on Amazon.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Before the video, he wasn't able to sell any for 11 years. This changed his life.

The writer worked full time and was taking care of his family but still made time to write the book. Following the great news of his book ranking number one on Amazon, the happy father took his daughter out and celebrated with a milkshake.

Social media reactions

@lethalshooter wrote:

"Love these type of stories."

@robtheoriginal said:

"More of this, always."

@pat.nicole.lee said:

"One of those moments where I'm thankful that Tiktok exists."

@ah_20003 said:

"I got a copy I'm about to start reading it."

@bigbadnat commented:

"I'm next. My dad is a sculptor and I'm going to make him a TikTok."

@elmaximilian said:

"Is the book good??"

@violetbenson said:

"I bought this book thanks to her TikTok!!!!"

@dazehell commented:

"Now if we can only get people engaged to clean the oceans or help the homeless with TikTok maybe the world has a chance."

@lossomarx wrote:

"This isn't social media doing. It's human compassion and love! Social media only helps with getting things out there but it's that love and compassion that moves people. Be more loving and more compassionate to all humans! Everyone has their own story and struggle! Super happy for him!"

@itz.anthxnyy said:

"It's sold out now."

@jbz_2 commented:

"Added it on my audible because I have more credits then I know what to do with. Hope that helps somehow. Cool story."

@mxxha77 wrote:

"Don't think this is how he envisioned it. Probably wanted his book to gain success due to it's greatness not due to his daughter on tiktok farming pity points. Point is it won't hit the same for him it'll always be in the back of his mind."

Watch the video below:

Lady transforms 85-year-old dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady identified on Instagram as @drea_knowsbest has warmed the hearts of many after making his 85-year-old father look much younger than his age.

In a video she shared on her page, @drea_knowsbest could be seen dyeing her father's hair, saying she wanted to make him look 25. Before dyeing the man's hair, the young lady had bought some clothes the octogenarian would change into.

When the lady finished dyeing her father's hair, the latter got into the fashionable clothes that made him look like a young man. He could be seen wearing a denim jacket on a white polo and black trousers that were marched with white sneakers.

Source: Legit.ng