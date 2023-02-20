A young female graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has made a rare revelation about Peter Obi

The lady who had a personal encounter with the Labour Party's candidate back in 2014 has also opened up about her preferred candidate

She said that Obi supported her visions with a scholarship after he spotted her during a school visit

A young lady, Ruth Chukwu, has shared her personal encounter with Labour Party's Presidential Candidate Peter Obi in 2014 as she expressed her readiness to vote for him come Saturday, February 2023.

Ruth shared an old picture of herself with Obi on LinkedIn and narrated how he gave her a scholarship.

Ruth Chukwu had a personal encounter with Peter Obi in 2014. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Ruth Chukwu

Ruth who was the senior prefect of Rosary High School, Awgu said Obi had visited her school and spotted her.

She said he not only believed in her visions as a teenager but supported them and says she also believes in his vision of becoming Nigeria's next president. Her post reads:

"In 2014, while serving as the senior prefect of Rosary High School, Awgu, Mr. Peter Obi visited the school. He spotted me and believed in my visions even as a teenager. He further supported those visions of mine with a scholarship.

"Today, I believe in his vision of becoming the next president of Nigeria. I have got my PVC ready and would certainly go out to vote for him on 25/2/2023.

"Nigeria will be great again!"

Social media reactions

Kings Bren said:

"I didn't spend N1,280 on flight ticket to Nigeria to see OBI-DATTI fail. That's impossible. Never again shall we condone criminals to mess with us. It ain't happening again.

"It's either OBI-DATTI or none!!!"

Tim Olukayode Ajayi said:

"This is the type of testimonies we love to read. Not like a particular candidate known to be shareholders in state loots and spoils from taskforce and agberos daily deliveries. My PVC is ready and my vote is for Mr. Peter Obi."

Yakub Mustapha said:

"Nigeria becoming great is our collective responsibility.

"Let's eschew religion, ethnic and cultural prejudice in order not to deprive us of such an Opportunity..."

Ahmed Busari said:

"And some people think those supporting Tinubu because of his impacts on their private lives are not patriotic."

Mary Oliver said:

"I couldn't travel for my Master's program because I want to Stay back to vote, and not just voting, but to vote for My President, the (incoming), His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi...and I pray God, that my labor to vote on Saturday the 25th of February 2023 will not be in vain.... Congratulations Sir, Mr. Peter Obi, for I trust God to help you emerge the President of Nigeria..."

