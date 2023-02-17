Mixed reactions have trailed a trending video of Nigerian billionaire Prince Arthur Eze distributing wads of $100 (N46K)

The 74-year-old put smiles on people's faces as he gave out the dollar bills and handed, but one particular woman got more than others

Some social media users frowned at the billionaire's gesture in the video, while a few commended it

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Nigerians have reacted to an emerging video showing Anambra billionaire Prince Arthur Eze sharing $100 (N46k) to people.

The prominent businessman made the financial gesture at an event Legit.ng could not ascertain at the time of making this report.

He shared wads of dollar bills. Photo Credit: @emmaobika

Source: TikTok

People bowed as if paying obeisance to him as they received their own share of his gesture. One particular woman was handed two wads of $100 (over N92k).

After the bundle he was sharing from got exhausted, the 74-year-old collected another one from a man who stood by his side and continued with his distribution.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as he received condemnation and commendations from netizens.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

mr fun said:

"But why can't he open company or factory like dangote?"

kennethnancy940 said:

''By the time you buy niara with dollar the dollar will turn sefar."

godswill626 said:

"This is called reach out ,show love bless everybody,I love this spirit."

queencyjenny said:

"Sir give me pls."

ucmgbemene said:

"Arthur Eze.

"Hmm.

"I can never collect money from him.

"Not in this world not in the world to come."

Tosqnet said:

"Since he promised to support PO and later said vote Atiku.

"I don't see him again in picture of ndi igbo."

goodson189 said:

"When I was a child my father hates to receive this kind of gift…Now I know better, Thank you dad for not lose guarding."

Arthur Eze drums support for Atiku

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that billionaire Arthur Eze had thrown his weight behind Atiku.

Insisting that a northern presidential candidate is the best for the southeast, the billionaire businessman said the region has more to benefit from supporting and voting for Atiku.

Speaking on Friday, January 6, during a solidarity visit to the director general of the Atiku-Okowa campaign in Anambra state, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, Eze described Atiku as an honest man who is committed to the renaissance of Ndi-Igbo.

Eze noted that Atiku was the only one who agreed to drop his presidential ambition if the ticket was micro-zoned to the southeast.

Source: Legit.ng