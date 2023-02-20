Nigerian singer and rapper Falz warned his fans and followers against speaking ill of voting and voting power

The Bahd Guy singer declared his choice and dreams for a new Nigeria, as he intends to work towards that using his voter card

The activist urged Nigerians to remain united and vigilant as the general election date approaches

Popular Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana, better known by his stage name Falz, came out to charge his fans and followers about the incoming general elections set to hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

The singer stated that he was ready to do anything within his power to cast and protect his vote while mentioning that he didn't want to hear any negative comments on voting.

Nigerian rapper Falz encourages Nigerians to vote Credit: @falzthebahdgy

Source: Instagram

Falz's words in parts:

"I'm getting ready to do everything within my power to cast and protect my vote. We need to stay together and stay alert in these coming days. If shege never tire you, na you sabi. As for me, I'm voting for a new Nigeria."

Nigerians support Falz on his plight

naijatweets:

"Keywords: third force. It's POssible."

charlesinojie:

"Way to go bro. "

_havfy:

" Shege don taya me ooo! Let’s gooooo!!"

kenesunshine:

"Falz Dey obident!!!!!! He said it is possible if you know you know!!!"

emzi100notions:

"Bro I am lodging 2days on the mainland for this my very important one vote, it will count and we will do it.. Don’t be broken now , let’s all believe. We are on track … Leggggo!!"

thelma_adabekee:

"Yes oh, my vote would count because power belongs to the people this time around. It wouldn't be business as usual."

dickson_events:

"A new NIGERIA is possible. Peter obi is coming. Peter obi is the next president."

Source: Legit.ng