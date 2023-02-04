Ogechi Okorafor, the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri graduate in the viral private parts video has admitted that she messed up

The 28-year-old lady cried out that she is slipping into depression and appealed to her alma mater to forgive her

The young lady who is the last child in her family shed more light on the happenings around the controversial incident

The young lady at the center of a viral private parts video has lamented that the incident was blown out of proportion, saying she was misunderstood.

The lady identified as Ogechi Okoroafor had in a video claimed she graduated with the help of God and her private parts.

Ogechi Okoroafor says she is slipping into depression. Photo Credit: 9jaflaver

Source: UGC

Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri had in a reaction distanced itself from the claim and had since launched an investigation into the matter.

In an interview with Punch, Ogechi, who hails from Umueze Umuhu community in the Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State, said the issue is causing her to slip into depression. According to her, she was carried away by the euphoria of being a graduate and actually meant 'God and her popsy.'

"My intention was to say God and my daddy, which we call popsy, made me a graduate. I don’t know why people, especially journalists, are blow*ing it out of proportion," she said.

Ogechi wants Nekede to forgive her

Giving an update on the matter, the business administration graduate revealed that she has appeared before a panel set up by the university where the clip was played and her reaction was sought.

She said she apologised to the members of the panel and believes they saw how remorseful she was.

"It was never my intention to do anything that would impeach the integrity of the school. I know products of our school are respected all over the world and I wouldn’t do anything that would tarnish the hard-earned integrity of the institution."

While dismissing the possibility of seeking legal redress should the institution withdraw her certificate, Ogechi pleaded that the institution forgives her.

The 28-year-old who has three elder brothers said she is the last child and only daughter and that her parents who are not in the best of health conditions reside in the village.

Social media reactions

Her response to the incident has elicited mixed reactions on social media.

@bc_nwagod said:

"The attention she desperately needed, she got it. Even this new development is still part of the plot. I knew this will be her next update. They always follow the same pattern."

@meloamdala said:

"The school won't forgive you and it will serve as wake up call to orders who engaged in stupidity, irresponsible generation."

@itu6111 said:

"People with evil mind everywhere she has come out to clear the air she meant popsy , yet people won't listen until you push her into depression, that minister that said light after the toilet and came back to correct it, as after the tunnel we all forgived and moved on."

@hyperemmanuel said:

"28yo from a polytechnic in nekede should have some sh@me, and she is still making mess, when 20/21 year old are graduating from universities."

@babsismail

"The fact that there’s freedom of expression, you have to be mindful & guard your utterances so it will not cause you harm or lead you astray."

