Olori Sekinat Elegushi currently has the attention of Nigerians in the online community following her sit-down interview with BBC Yoruba

The elegant queen opened up about her relationship with Oba Saheed Elegushi and how she knew he’d go after other women from the beginning

The interview has, however, stirred mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media who had diverse views about men and cheating

The first wife of Oba Saheed Elegushi, Olori Sekinat, is currently trending in the online community following a BBC Yoruba interview that saw her shedding more light on their union.

Olori Sekinat recounted how the then Prince Saheed had fallen in love with her after he spotted her at her mother’s shop in the popular Lagos Island market.

Oba Elegushi’s wife Olori Sekinat opens up about their union. Photo: @qsefoundation/@bmpro

Source: Instagram

The queen made sure to stress that at the time, her husband wasn’t as wealthy and she had no idea that he would eventually become a king himself.

Olori Sekinat also mentioned that she had a knowledge of her husband’s philandering nature from the onset, but her patience and understanding nature was enough to keep her in the relationship and look past his excesses.

According to her, Oba Elegushi has always made it a point to prove his love and respect her position in his life even with the other women that occasionally come in and out of the picture.

About producing an heir for Oba Elegushi

Fielding a question about not producing an heir for the king, Olori Sekinat made it clear that she has been blessed with three daughters and they have been raised to go shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts in the world.

On the frequency of failed marriages nowadays, Olori Sekinat stressed that women are no longer willing to struggle and build wealth with men. According to her, most ladies are now after readymade men.

Watch the full interview below:

Social media users react

rubyjewels_accessories said:

“This is one of the reasons why infidelity is increasing in marriages. Our older women that should be helping us curb this act is encouraging it but this aunty is beautiful sha.”

modupeomoalare said:

“What a deep revelation. You shouldn't have spoken about your ex in this interview.. You were double dating, you had a boyfriend and Kabiyesi was accompanying you to his place. That's not something to be proud of.”

specialcreationmi said:

"Beautiful woman in and out. But She said Elegushi had nothing when she met him but Elegushi is a Prince. So she saw the potential that he could be king one day. Since we already know that all men are onisina, we won't be surprised if he has a male child with someone outside. Sebi they won't just come home ni? Gbogbo wa la ma wa alright.”

soft_millionaire said:

“I love everything about this woman she is beautiful and classy, everything she said is the truth, ladies this days don't want to hustle with men they want ready made and is affecting them big time, God will help them oh.”

house_of_nife said:

“You said well OLORI. But the last part on, no lady is ready to suffer with a guy...What of we that started with them from scratch and still yet they left after some changes? The only prayer is God should give us our own partner.”

binbaz257 said:

“Subhanallah! Madam, with all due respect you are wrong in your judgement about Men lust for fornication and that a man who has never fornicated is yet to be born. The Universe is verse and even Nigeria is verse with diverse.”

