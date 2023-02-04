A young unemployed lady has demonstrated what it means to have a strong faith in achieving what one is yet to have

A short video she shared showed her taking care of her house and dressing up like someone who has a workplace to report to

Many social media users who reacted to her video commended her faith as some shared their similar experiences

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A young lady, @nolo.goddess, who is looking for job has in a video shown people how very strong her faith is in what she wants.

In the clip, the lady shows how she always dresses every morning like someone who is going out for work.

The lady's act of faith got many praying for her. Photo source: @nolo.goddess

Source: TikTok

Jobless lady showed strong faith

In the morning, she laid her bed before setting out about other activities. She also mopped the floor of her room clean. After that, the lady showed how she dressed for the work she was yet to have.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

During her video, the jobseeker even showed a rejection mail of the work she applied for. Many people who watched her prayed for her.

See her video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 900 comments with more than 41, 000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

LeboM said:

"That's called stubborn faith. Your job is close by sis."

sinhle20 said:

"I use to sit in front of my mirror and pretend to drive to work. Little did i know he was listening."

palesa_leigh said:

"Please do not give up, I literally had a breakdown last week because of rejection and just today I have been accepted at 3 different companies."

Precious Lombuso Dla said:

"I used to do this hey... Lol... I really did. I woke up early in the morning with my aunt who goes to work like I'm also going saying I'm training myself for when the day comes."

OnkarabetseOnks said:

"You will get a job, keep applying and don’t lose faith."

Housemaid looking for her passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, @zibaby237, working as a housemaid in Lebanon went on TikTok to share the horrible experience she had with her male boss.

The lady said that after her contract was done with the boss, the man said he could not find her passport.

According to her, the man took her passport the same day she arrived in the foreign country. Sensing his dishonesty, the lady came online to seek help.

Source: Legit.ng