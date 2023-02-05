Normalcy has returned to the household of veteran Nollywood actor John Okafor just hours after things went ugly on social media

New videos making the rounds online captured the entertainer reunited with his wife, adopted daughter and other family members

The swift resolution of their family drama sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians in the online community

Veteran Nollywood actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu and his family members have managed to reach a favourable resolution barely hours after things went sour on social media

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Ibu’s wife, Stella Okafor, cried out on social media over maltreatment in her marriage and how the actor had abandoned her and the children.

Stella also claimed that the actor’s daughter, Jasmine, is not who she claims to be and is his girlfriend who has turned his eyes from their marriage.

In the same light, Legit.ng reported that Mr Ibu, Jasmine and his second son, Daniel Okafor, had an Instagram live session with media personality, Daddy Freeze, and gave their individual accounts.

Ibu mentioned how his marriage has been having problems for some time and the actor’s son confirmed that Jasmine is indeed his daughter although adopted.

Well, it appears the entire drama is now way past the family as they were all seen together in fresh reconciliation videos that made it to the internet.

Mr Ibu’s wife appeared teary and all smiles as she took her spot beside her husband and they got into a playful mood.

Another set of videos also captured the actor, his wife, Jasmine and his sons all seated together as they took turns to appreciate Daddy Freeze for helping them reach a resolution.

Nigerians react to Mr Ibu's family drama

cdollarlegacyy said:

"Peace is the best .. so money can flow for all."

abouqiee said:

"This is all what the woman wants. When there is no divorce, u abandon wife with children go stay with social media handler ND in charge of everything hmmmmm it is well oo."

dolasscloset said:

"If the people wey put mouth no put mouth then this issue might not have been settled na so all thanks to God and the blog."

dokitorsavagexclusive said:

"He never had any memory loss. Nah fear be dey worry this woman. As for Jasmine, she never had bad intentions, they all want the best for him but trust issues on all sides. I will never put mouth in hubby and wife quarrel again....nah ona know."

vhitamin_me said:

"that was fast."

king_dule said:

"After embarrassing themselves online ‍♂️. Too bad."

barbie_pink_21 said:

"Why do I feel this family did it for trend n fund raising anyways thank God they reconcile even though I knew there wasn't any issue among them before."

