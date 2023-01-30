The Federal Polytechnic Nekede in Imo state has condemned the video made by one of its female students who claimed she graduated with the help of her private parts

A statement released by the polytechnic's registrar said investigations have begun regarding the development

The institution promised to make its findings and pronouncements public after concluding its investigations

Imo state - A female student of the Federal Polytechnic Nekede in Imo state has landed in trouble after claiming that she graduated from the institution with the help of her private parts.

The student whose name is yet unknown made the claim in a viral video which was shared on Tik Tok.

In the video she made after completing her project defence, the student alleged she graduated with the help of God and her private parts.

“Omo, today is the final day. Nekede bye bye, this stress ends today. Finally, I’m now a graduate of Federal Polytechnic, Nekede. It can only be God and my p**sy,” she said.

Polytechnic's management reacts, begins probe incident

Reacting, the management of the Federal Polytechnic in a statement released on Monday, January 30, by the registrar, Eucharia Anuna, condemned the act, TheCable reported.

The school distanced itself from the claim, saying such a despicable act does not represent its standard.

It added that it is "blasphemous and antithetical that the said student peddled the name of God in her deleterious act."

“This is to inform the general public that the Management of Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, has begun full investigations into the identity of the student who gloated on Tiktok about how she graduated with the help of God and her private organ,” the statement reads.

The polytechnic promised to make its findings and pronouncements public upon the conclusion of investigations.

Nigerians react

Jeremiah Olatinwo Buildozer commented on Facebook:

"When you ask her now, she says 'its cruise" now they will identify her and deny her the opportunity of graduating. Foolish generation."

Onaiwu Kelly Erhabor claimed:

"Because she spoke out, tell me of any lady that passed out from the public high school or UNI without the help of her private parts, recently, a lecturer admitted that it's the only benefit from the job and not the wages."

Munirat Isa said:

"If this video start working against her now she will say NA CRUISE."

