A student has sued Akwa Ibom State University to court for expelling him over an alleged social media post against the governor of the state

The affected student Iniobong Ekpo who was in his final year in the department of agricultural engineering demands the sum of N20 million

He was suspended and consequently expelled two months ago with a letter from the registrar barring him from entering the university premises

A Nigerian student identified as Iniobong Ekpo Isang has taken Akwa Ibom University to court after expelling him over a social media post he made against the governor of the state Udom Emmanuel.

According to Soaznews Etv, the university in a letter dated April 9th, 2021 hinged their decision of his expulsion on what it described as ''gross misconduct.''

An act they said constituted a breach of the Matriculation Oath.

The expulsion letter which was signed by the university Registrar John E. Udo also reads that the man is barred from entering the campus premises.

What the expelled student wrote on Facebook

Premium Times reported that Isang who was a finalist of the department of agricultural engineering had accused the governor in an article on Facebook for failing to fulfill his financial promise to graduating students in 2017.

The post which was made by the student using a pseudonym Afrosix Jaara where he accused the governor of 'scamming the students read in part:

"“It’s 2 years and 166 days since he promised, yet none of the graduands received a naira even the first class graduands were unattended to when they went to his office."

Isang demands N20 million for damages

In a letter that was made available on Facebook intimating the university of the court action, the student's plea amongst include a demand of N20 million for damages, a reinstatement into the campus without encumbrances.

Nigerians react to the development

Abasiofon Ossom said:

"When I read the headline, I thought maybe he insulted the governor or rained abuses on him on social media. Upon reading through, I found out it's just a reminder.

"How does that breach matriculation oath? What kinda oath is that?

"This is nonsense.. bullshit."

Oti Chukwuebuka Nnaemeka commented:

"But somebody in France slapped President Macron and was only sentence to three months in imprisonment.

"If this young man can be expelled from school for criticizing the governor, however destructive or constructive, I wonder what will happen to me now if I go to Akwa-Ibom State and give their governor and VC of AKSU five dirty slaps for intolerance and short-fuse."

Omavowa Priinces stated:

"Power Drunk Administrators! Yet they abuse Buhari wen the real tyrants are in d States! The Court will settle it, nonsense Registrar."

Duke Nwokealisi remarked:

"I wonder what this country is turning into, even if he wrote an article about the Governor or government, has freedom of speech gagged in this country? The young man should be reinstated immediately."

Another Nigerian university expels student over social media post against governor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Taraba University had expelled a student over alleged social media post criticising the governor.

According to an email sent to Legit.ng by one Jen Jibrin, the university had earlier instituted a disciplinary committee against Israel over his numerous social media posts criticising Governor Ishaku and the vice-chancellor of the university.

The committee, according to Jibrin, described his social media posts as inciting and politically motivated.

Israel reportedly asked the disciplinary committee if there was any law in the university that prohibits students from using social media as a platform for expressing their views on governance in the state but the committee kept mute.

