A video which surfaced on popular app, TikTok, shows the moment an oyinbo lady approached an elderly man

In the trending clip, she began to dance for him and the grandpa did not disappoint as he immediately joined her

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with several netizens applauding the grandpa

A grandpa has kept people in stitches with his funny action towards an oyinbo lady.

In a trending clip on TikTok, the funny lady approached the older man to vibe with him along a street.

Funny grandpa stares at oyinbo lady's waist Photo Credit: @isabell.afro/TikTok

Dressed in a black crop top paired with cargo pants, the lady tapped the grandpa and began to dance for him.

As soon as the grandpa saw the lady dancing, he quickly joined her to vibe with her. At one point, she turned her backside and the grandpa lost focus as he stared deeply at her 'yansh'.

Sharing the video via her official TikTok account, the lady said:

"Grandpa understood the assignment."

Social media reactions

@ademola99 said:

"This grandpa go sabi work o. It's the deep looking for me."

@obey.b said:

"Papi started looking for the nyash."

@awayimagee reacted:

"Papilo with the skills. What was he looking for."

@owoichooyi reacted:

"Papa dey complain dey dance at the same time."

@moslinks said:

"Nyash has taken over. Wuna came take wuna papa ooo."

@ahmdktwtygmail.co3 remarked:

"I am not African, but I love you, I am from Sudan, and I have followed you for a long time. I love your dance and the kindness of your heart. God bless."

@sophia_hope_89 added:

"There is our gurl. I love how Africans second language is dance - such a vibe."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng