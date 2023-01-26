Instagram user, Big Omon, got many people buzzing with reactions over one of his recent videos

In the clip, he sported a shirt gotten from an online vendor which appears several sizes too small for him

Many Instagram users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Sometimes online shopping works and other times, it leaves you pretty disappointed and potential fodder for memes.

A man identified as Big Omon recently got social media users cracking up with laughter after sharing his online shopping experience.

Photos of what the man got after placing an order online. Credit: @big_omon011

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on Instagram, he is seen in a t-shirt that appears undersized.

While showing different angles of his body in the tee, he revealed that despite telling the vendor that he was on the plus size spectrum, he got the wrong size.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the clip below:

Hilarious reactions to man's undersized online shirt order

rhukieee:

"He be like mature teddy bear."

_adaugo__:

"He should wear it with high waist trousers, the beauty will come out."

igho_crown:

"Winnie the Pooh."

precious.emma5:

"Buju is that you."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"Na crop top dem give am."

hazed_88:

"No worry just da wear Am everyday e go Dey expand."

official_glorioux:

"I Dey look this bros with teddy bear eye I nor know y."

realoyinkan:

"Try wear waist trainer he go fit you "

What I ordered: Lady who wanted Sharon Ooja's dress replication ends up with funny version

Sharon Ooja's Glamour Girls' premiere look caught the attention of many fashion lovers including one lady who decided to replicate the look.

However, things did not go as planned for her. In a video posted by @asoebiladies, what she got was a far cry from the original.

The replicated version was devoid of fitting around the corset bodice as well as the bust area.

What I ordered: Lady who wanted Liquorose's white ensemble look disappointed by tailor

A while ago, Medlin Boss got some Nigerian superstars dressed in her designs and one of them was Liquorose.

The Big Brother Naija star draped her curves in a white two-piece set with feather cuffs. And it appears one of the first recreations is out.

A lady shared a video of what her tailor recreated for her using the dress as inspiration and it has left many people amused.

Source: Legit.ng