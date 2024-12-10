A heartbroken Nigerian lady couldn't hide her emotions after seeing the lady whom her ex-lover broke up with her to be with

In a video, the tearful lady also disclosed that her former lover had also rushed to pay the bride price of his new lady

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to console the sad lady via the comments section

A Nigerian lady's emotional turmoil was laid bare in a heart-wrenching video that has since gone viral.

The lady who was captured in tears revealed that she had seen the woman her former partner left her for.

Lady in tears as man ends relationship Photo credit: @supermodel230/TikTok.

Lady cries as her ex-boyfriend moves on

In a touching video, the lady identified by the handle @supermodel230 on TikTok, struggled to contain her emotions as she recounted the painful experience.

Her ex-partner's swift decision to pay the bride price of his new partner was the major cause of her distress.

In her words:

"I don see my replacement. They don go pay her bride price."

Reactions as lady cries over heartbreak

The video elicited an outpouring of sympathy and support from TikTok users who flocked to the comments section to offer words of comfort and encouragement.

Many expressed empathy for the lady's situation, acknowledging the pain and hurt that often accompany the end of a relationship.

@Blessing Precious said:

"Saidaboj or nothing no be wetin una dey talk Abi."

@oluchieucheria said:

"Fine girl like u dey cry for man maka y, please go & make money they will line up."

@DIVA said:

"And I leave u with this, when the replacement from God comes you will forget what you lost. God is trying to protect you from something, be patient with him."

@thiasglam said:

"My love stop crying okay. Me and my man go market buy clothes for marriage finish and order things finish after two weeks of buying everything, I come see her ex girlfriend with dsame."

@Princessomoronke said:

"This was me two days ago nd I made up my mind to never cry for any man nd build myself up nd better so as to not need any man."

@luchy added:

"This thing don dey tire me since he deflowered me he has been nonchalant something wey I dey save since I don carry am give the wrong person I just want to heal and leave that trash his mesin with me."

Lady cries bitterly over heartbreak

