A Nigerian man recently shared an adorable video of himself dancing for an old woman who smiled back and danced with him

After sharing the video, some Nigerians were moved to help her and they raised more than N1million for her

A video shared on Instagram showed the elderly woman getting so emotional after receiving a cheque of N1million and N317k cash

A beautiful elderly woman could not hold back her emotions after receiving cash gift from kind-hearted Nigerians.

Days ago, she danced with a young man on the streets and her video went viral on social media.

Several Nigerians who watched the video online said they loved the woman's spirit and would love to donate money for her.

Elderly receives more than N1.3 million Photo Credit: @brytiwundu

Money was finally raised for her and Brytiwundu who shared the video online, said it summed up to a whooping N317k.

Not only that, another kind-hearted person offered her a cheque of N1million. A heartwarming video shows the moment Bryt presented her all the money raised and she was so emotional.

Sharing the video, Brytiwundu said:

"On behalf of the beneficiary… I will like to thank you all, especially @tystringz for your great generosity! Myself and team greatly appreciate your donations and promises were made and fulfilled. Your support helps to further our mission for the MAMA. Your support is invaluable to us, thank you again and again. God bless you all . @tystringz God bless you for the money you donated (N1m)."

Emotional video stirs reactions

Demsxty said:

"Awww God bless you."

Itisugochukwu stated:

"Bright, God will take you places. You will forever be amazed at what God’s going do in your life ."

Amakacalifornia777 reacted:

"Ooh have being looking forward to see ur post.. again.. May Almighty God bless you richly. Any acct where one can be sending support for you plzz .. Ooh this is touchy, ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Ms_esebest noted:

"God bless you and everyone that contributed."

Anitaanny66 commented:

"Omo eh God just dey use ds guy dey bless people."

Rad_iantkiddiescreche prayed:

"God bless you dear❤️❤️❤️."

Source: Legit.ng