A trending video shared on Instagram shows a mother and her daughter engaging in a dance competition

In the clip, the duo boldly shook their bodies and danced in line with the beat of a song which played in the background

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many commending the mother for building such a relationship with her kid

A beautiful 46-year-old woman recently challenged her 25-year-old daughter to a dance competition.

In a viral video, the duo took turns to show off their spectacular dance moves, and netizens applauded them.

Mum and daughter dance Photo Credit: Marie_bustinmoves

While some netizens commended the duo over their flexibility and strength, others were more overwhelmed by the closeness between the mother and daughter.

The sweet clip was shared on popular app, Instagram, by @mariebustin_moves, and it has generated thousands of views.

Social media reactions

_that1keisha said:

"Oh y’all trying to have me throw my knee out the first week of the new year. See I thought we were starting off slow. I missed the memo."

jamael.lutrell stated:

"Oh u making sure she don’t 4get where she got it from huh bet."

4ever.nisha wrote:

"I just love y’all. I was just going through something emotionally and this cheered me up immensely!"

queencitydivaplans reacted:

"If you’re 40 or older you already know. We’re not surprised sis killed it!! That what we do!"

nyantab commented:

"Let these young folks know we used to sweat out whole perms at the house party and WE STILL GOT IT."

sabrinasmc1 added:

"Yawl Like game is exploding yet again. This joint is def gon viral. Ole with da new yawl. Keep mama young Pay!"

Watch the video below:

Mum and daughter dance in video

