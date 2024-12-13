Queen Dami has opened up after he moved out of her lover, Portable's house because they fought while she was on TikTok Live

In a post on TikTok, she said that she was educated but the Alaafin of Oyo didn't allow her to serve because she was pregnant then

Netizens try to raise funds for her, but a few fans kicked as they reacted in the comment section about the decision

Late Alaafin of Oyo's widow, Queen Dami has opened up about her decision to move on and packed out of Habeeb Okikola Badmus's house.

Legit.ng had reported that the mother of one, had moved out of her lover, Portable's house after the singer cursed her for staying on TikTok live at midnight.

Fans react to fund-raiser for Portable's former lover, Queen Dami. Photo credit@officialqueen_dami/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In a TikTok live video where she was answering questions about her life, she shared reason for packing her things from Portable's house.

According to her, Portable lives not too far from her house. She disclosed that she was afraid that people might snitch on her and tell Portable about her movement.

Queen Dami also noted that she took only her belongings and left all Portable gave her in the house. She said she doesn't want the singer to start dragging her about for his properties.

Queen Dami says she's educated

When asked if she had a degree, she noted that she was educated but didn't do her National Youth Service Corps(NYSC).

Queen Dami also explained that her late husband, Alaafin of Oyo didn't allow her to serve then because she was heavily pregnant with her baby.

Fans appealed to the public to raise money for her to start life all over again.

Recall that Queen Dami gave a hint that she was done with Portable. She shared a post and stated that she was ready to move on because the embarrassment was too much of her.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Queen Dami's Post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Queen Dami. Here are some of the comments below:

@Chelsey:

"I’m from oyo Alaafin all this pain people from oyo because who is him to talk on matter wey happen within dammy and Alafin oyo it pain us ooo if Alaafin still alive then never born him to talk any how."

@Creator:

"I love it ni."

@dammyyo234:

"Fund raising as how Shey she sick nii."

@ayaoba_a:

"Contribute for her for what …can someone explain."

@Adey:

"When them start I tell her she blocked me, na my head catch am.

@Olabagsnmore:

"The one wey gistlover contribute for her then nkoor. We told her then oo."

@Spinah:

"Oni level, werey still con get pride."

@perfumevendorinibadan28:

"Support her ke is she sick or her leg & hand break ? So Dammy can not work ..? Make she dey play ."

Queen Dami replies critic of her relationship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the mother of one had taken her haters to the gallows for criticising her love affair with Portable.

She made a video where he used her lover's diss track to reply naysayers.

Queen Dami danced joyfully to the diss track and stated that there was no perfect situation in life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng