Recycling is a beautiful thing and some talented individuals have proven this with their applaudable crafts.

Instead of letting all the trash litter around, these Nigerians decided to transform them into beautiful things.

One of them, a young Nigerian boy created a fast-charging power bank using abandoned bottle caps.

Transformation of waste materials Photo Credit: Mohlakamotala, xanesai

Legit.ng in this article recounts three times people recycled waste to create beautiful things.

1. 2 boys use bottle caps to make power bank

A viral video has captured two teenagers using technology to solve problems spectacularly.

In the clip, the boys made a power bank using abandoned Coca-Cola bottle covers.

While demonstrating how the power bank works, one of them said it was built to solve two issues altogether. With its small battery, it can charge a phone to 60% in a short while.

Apart from that, it can also serve as a flashlight in emergency dark situations.

The power bank is so small that it could fit into one's pocket easily. Many TikTokers wondered what the teens could do if they had more resources.

2. Lady makes fine dress with over 5k nylons

A talented Nigerian lady, Adejoke Lasisi recently made headlines after flaunting a fine dress she made from sachet water nylon waste.

While posting photos of herself rocking the outfit, she disclosed that over 5k sachet water nylons were used in the making of the dress. She also made it clear that it took her a week to gather the nylons.

Lasisi said the nylons were thoroughly cleaned and sterilised and this took four days to do. Next was the conversion of the nylons to fabric.

3. Talented boy converts paper to beautiful dress

A creative Grade 9 learner at Mohlakamotala High School in South Africa has made a beautiful dress out of paper for a creative art project in his school.

Beautiful pictures highlighting the boy's work on the school's Facebook page have netizens praising the youngster's handiwork.

After the snaps appeared online, netizens who found the boy's creativity worth celebrating praised his design. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

Man uses wastes to make moving crocodile

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man has shown that waste materials can amount to something tangible and amazing when it is touched by a creative and resourceful mind.

Taking to Twitter, @aozforum shared photos of his artwork of a 'moving' crocodile he created from plastic waste. He posted three frames that highlighted how he made the amazing piece from start to finish.

His message was passed and massive reactions follow such a rare form of talent exhibition. The tweet which had got over 9k likes left social media users awestruck.

