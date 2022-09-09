A talented boy in grade nine at Mohlakamotala High School, South Africa created a dress out of paper for a creative art project and displayed it

Stunning images online spotlight the youngster and the dress showcased on a mannequin and some people who seem to be educators at the school

After the snaps appeared online, netizens who found the boy's creativity worth celebrating praised his design

A creative Grade 9 learner at Mohlakamotala High School in South Africa has made a beautiful dress out of paper for a creative art project in his school.

Stunning pictures highlighting the boy's work on the school's Facebook page have netizens praising the youngster's handiwork.

Netizens react to photos as a student turns paper into a dress. Credit: Mohlakamotala High School

''A Grade 9 learner left the entire school astonished when he made a beautiful dress out of paper for a creative arts project,'' the caption read with a quote from US-based American multimedia artist Barbara Januszkiewicz, which read: "Creative thinking inspires ideas. Ideas inspire change''.

''We spot talent. We expose talent. We support talent,'' the school added.

Social media reactions

After the snaps appeared online, netizens who found the boy's creativity worth celebrating praised his design.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments below:

Sizakele Mahlangu said:

"Future fashion designer. Please don't push him to study medicine or Bcomm accounting."

Carlos Melus reacted:

"Mohau that's my boy keep it up. Wow!"

Karabo Jim said:

"Wow, he is so creative."

Matshidiso Ndipasimoe reacted:

"Waaaao that's what we Educators call Innovation and Creativity. We thank God for his talent. Diversity is what we preach. Well done, boy. Congratulations to Mohlakamotala High School."

Thandeka Mavuya said:

"I cover him with the blood of Jesus Christ. He will do more wow."

